Peru Amazon Protection Legislation Could be Voted on Thursday

Peruvian lawmakers are set to consider legislation as early as Thursday that aims to protect sections of the Amazon rain forest from outsiders, including purveyors of the oil industry.

Reuters news agency says indigenous leaders seeking the support of lawmakers are concerned the oil industry lobby may block the legislation from coming up for a vote.

Indigenous leaders reportedly met with President Martin Vizcarra on Friday ahead of the vote. The president's government is said to oppose the proposed legislation that strengthens protections for the Amazon already in place.

Jorge Pérez, president of the Regional Organization of Indigenous Peoples of the Amazon, told Reuters the legislation will guarantee the lives and human rights of the thousands of isolated groups, who up to now have been exposed to high risk extractive activities in their region.

Felipe Cantuarias, president of the Peruvian Hydrocarbon Society industry lobby group, says passing the bill would disrupt operations and hurt business.