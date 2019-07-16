The Americas

Peru Ministry: Ex-President Toledo Arrested in US on Extradition

July 16, 2019 03:23 PM
File - Presidential candidate Alejandro Toledo, of the political party Peru Possible, delivers a speech during a campaign rally in Lima, Peru, April 7, 2011.
LIMA, PERU - Former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo was arrested in the United States under an extradition order on Tuesday, the South American country's public prosecutor's office said in a post on its official Twitter account.

Toledo, who governed from 2001 to 2006, is a fugitive from Peruvian justice for allegedly receiving $20 million from the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht in exchange for aid to win public works. Peru formally requested his extradition from the United States a year ago.

Toledo, 73, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

"This will be the ex-President's first appearance before U.S. judicial authorities, as part of the process aiming to return him to the country," the Public Ministry said in a post.

Peru has suffered a wave of political scandals linked to corruption and the Odebrecht case. Former President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski was arrested at his home over allegations of bribery linked to the investigation.

Another former president, Alan Garcia, shot himself in the head to avoid arrest in April, also in connection with alleged bribes from the Brazilian builder.

Toledo's lawyer Heriberto BenÃ­tez told local radio station RPP that the former president had not received due process in the investigation by Peruvian prosecutors.

