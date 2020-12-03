The Americas

Peru Police Seize $6 Million in Fake Bills, Make 1 Arrest

By VOA News
December 03, 2020 12:55 AM
Peruvian police seized nearly $6 million in fake U.S. bills and arrested one person believed to be part of a known gang that specializes in counterfeiting foreign money.

Police announced on Wednesday the phony bills, mostly in denominations of $10's and $20's, were found inside a building in Lima's Carabayllo district. They also confiscated the printing machine allegedly used to produce the fake money.

Authorities says the bogus bills were going to be sent into neighboring Ecuador and Bolivia before circulating through commercial markets worldwide.

Police say Peru is known for being a haven for money counterfeiters.

