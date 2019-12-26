The Americas

Peru Watchdog Says McDonald's Franchisee Violated Safety Laws 

By Reuters
December 26, 2019 07:52 PM
McDonald's logo outside restaurant in Fillmore District of San Francisco, California, Jan. 30, 2013.
FILE - The McDonald's logo is seen outside a restaurant in San Francisco.

SANTIAGO - Peru´s labor watchdog has found McDonald's Corp.’s Latin America franchisee Arcos Dorados guilty of six "very serious" violations of local safety and health laws following the deaths of two employees in a 
restaurant kitchen. 

The Labor Ministry's regulating body proposed that the company be fined $254,000 over the deaths. 

Arcos Dorados, which operates all 29 McDonald's restaurants in Peru, did not respond immediately to a request for comment. 

Alexandra Porras, 18, and Carlos Campo, 19, were electrocuted earlier this month in Lima while cleaning a kitchen. Protesters have taken to the streets carrying posters bearing the victims' photos and slogans reading: "Justice for Alexa and Gabriel." 

They were a couple who had been working for the fast-food chain for several months, according to their families. 

The government has improved business health and safety regulations in response to the case, Labor Minister Sylvia Caceres said at a news conference Thursday. The current system of one inspection of companies per year is being replaced by as many spot inspections as are necessary, she said. 

"We have to discourage companies that violate labor standards," Caceres said, adding that further measures were under consideration. 

Arcos Dorados, which operates McDonald's restaurants throughout South America and the Caribbean, said last week that McDonald's stores in Peru would remain closed until it finished its own investigation into what happened. 

Related Stories

FILE - McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook is interviewed at the New York Stock Exchange, July 26, 2017.
USA
McDonald's CEO Pushed out After Relationship With Employee
The fast food giant said former president and CEO Steve Easterbrook demonstrated poor judgment, and that McDonald’s forbids managers from having romantic relationships with direct or indirect subordinates
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 11/03/2019 - 20:09
FILE - Customers buy fast food at a McDonald's restaurant in Washington, DC. (Photo: Diaa Bekheet)
Science & Health
McDonald's Takes a Nibble of the Plant-based Burger
In a very limited test in Canada, McDonald’s said Thursday that it’s introducing the PLT, or the plant, lettuce and tomato burger. It will be available for 12 weeks in 28 restaurants in Southwestern Ontario by the end of the month
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 09/26/2019 - 08:52
FILE - McDonald's has ended its Olympic sponsorship deal three years early. The International Olympic Committee says confidential financial terms of the immediate separation were agreed to.
Archive
Investors Call on McDonald's, KFC to Step Up Climate Change Action
An investor group managing some $6.5 trillion on Tuesday called on six of the world's largest fast food restaurants, including McDonald's, KFC and Burger King, to reduce their planet-harming greenhouse gas emissions and water use.Companies selling burgers, chicken and milk products are trailing behind other high-emitting industries, like carmakers, in setting targets to clean up their supply chains and help meet the Paris Agreement to limit global warming, campaigners say.
FILE - Protesters rally in front of a McDonald's restaurant, Oct. 2, 2018, in Detroit, calling for higher pay and the right to form unions in Michigan.
USA
McDonald's Notches Sales Growth in Key Regions; Profits Dip
McDonald's, home of the Big Mac, reported a dip in third-quarter profit Tuesday, but notched comparable sales growth in key regions, including Britain, France and Japan. Net income at the fast-food giant fell to $1.6 billion, a drop of 13.1 percent from the same period of the prior year. But the 2017 quarter was boosted by about $850 million from the sale of businesses in China and Hong Kong. Quarterly revenues fell 6.7 percent to $5.4 billion. But…
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Tue, 10/23/2018 - 10:21
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Child Marriage