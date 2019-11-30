The Americas

Peru’s Keiko Fujimori Leaves Prison to Supporters’ Cheers

By Associated Press
November 30, 2019 12:09 AM
Peruvian politician Keiko Fujimori (R) waves to supporters next to her husband Mark Villanella as she is released from prison…
Peruvian politician Keiko Fujimori waves to supporters next to her husband, Mark Villanella, as she is released from prison in Lima, Nov. 29, 2019.

LIMA, PERU - Supporters cheered late Friday as once-powerful opposition leader and two-time Peruvian presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori left the prison where she had been held while being investigated for alleged corruption. Peru’s Constitutional Tribunal approved her release.

Smiling broadly, the daughter of jailed ex-President Alberto Fujimori walked out of the women’s prison in the Lima district of Chorrillos and was handed a bouquet of roses by her husband, Mark Villanella, who had been on a hunger strike demanding her release.

Keiko Fujimori called her 13-month prison stay the “most painful time of my life, so the first thing I want to do now that I am on the street is thank God for giving me the strength to resist.”

Odebrecht accusations

She was freed by the Constitutional Tribunal in 4-3 vote earlier this week. The magistrates noted the decision on a habeas corpus request does not constitute a judgment on her guilt or innocence with regards to accusations she accepted money from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht. Fujimori could still be returned to a cell.

Dozens of riot police were present in case of protests by opponents who have called her release another blow for entrenched impunity for the corrupt in the South American country. But most of the people outside the prison were her supporters.

“The Constitutional Tribunal has corrected a great damage done to us in a process filled with abuses and arbitrariness,” Fujimori said.

Changed political landscape

The 44-year-old, who was jailed in October 2018, faces a radically different political landscape outside of prison.

Her Popular Force party held a majority in congress until September, when President Martin Vizcarra dissolved the legislature in a popular move he described as necessary to uproot corruption. The conservative Popular Force will participate in January legislative elections, but Fujimori is not expected to be a candidate and analysts predict that her party could fare poorly in the voting.

As party leader, Fujimori helped fuel the impeachment of former President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski for lying about his ties with Odebrecht. But now Fujimori herself has been ensnared by a corruption scandal that has toppled political and businesses leaders around Latin America.

Corruption allegations have hit all of Peru’s presidents between 2001 and 2016.

Prosecutors accuse Fujimori of laundering $1.2 million provided by Odebrecht for her 2011 and 2016 presidential campaigns. They opened an investigation into the campaigns after seeing a note written by Marcelo Odebrecht, head of the Brazilian mega-company, on his cellphone that said: “increase Keiko to 500 and pay a visit.”

Fujimori denies the accusations and says prosecutors and Peru’s election body have received Popular Force’s accounting books for inspection.

Striking downfall

Her jailing capped a striking downfall for a politician who went from presidential daughter, to powerful opposition leader, to within a hair’s breadth of the presidency.

Fujimori’s father, a strongman who governed Peru from 1990 to 2000, remains a polarizing figure. Some Peruvians praise him for defeating Maoist Shining Path guerrillas and resurrecting a devastated economy, while others detest him for human rights violations. He is serving a 25-year sentence for human rights abuses and corruption.

She tried to follow in her father’s presidential footsteps and forge a gentler, kinder version of the movement known as “Fujimorismo.”

She finished second in the 2011 election and five years later lost in a razor-thin vote, coming within less than half a percentage point of defeating Kuczynski.

Related Stories

FILE - Keiko Fujimori, the daughter of Peru's former President Alberto Fujimori, and leader of the opposition party, enters to the courtroom wearing a chest vest that reads in Spanish: "Detained" in Lima, Peru, Oct. 17, 2018.
The Americas
Peru's Fujimori Will Leave Prison to New Political Landscape
The 44-year-old will leave prison to a changed political landscape, facing the tough task of rebuilding her political party and career, both of which have been eroded by scandals
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 11/28/2019 - 11:53
FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2018 photo provided by Peru's Supreme Court, Peru's former first daughter Keiko Fujimori stands in court where a judge ruled that she should be detained ahead of her trial for running a criminal network.
The Americas
Peru Court Sets Date to Decide on Jailed Opposition Leader Fujimori's Release
Keiko Fujimori is accused of accepting $1.2 million in illicit party funding from Odebrecht for her 2011 presidential campaign
AFP logo
By AFP
Wed, 07/24/2019 - 22:49
Keiko Fujimori enters the chief prosecutor's office, with a jacket covering her handcuffs, in Lima, Peru, Oct. 10, 2018, in this photo provide by Peru's Justice Department.
The Americas
Peru Opposition Leader Fujimori Held in Corruption Inquiry
Former Peruvian presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori was detained Wednesday as part of a money-laundering investigation, the latest political leader in the Andean nation to face scrutiny over alleged corruption. Photos of Fujimori covering her cuffed hands with a black jacket and escorted by police officers circulated on social media to the surprise of Peruvians who thought the powerful daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori would never see the inside of a jail…
Riot police stand guard in front of the Centenario clinic where Peru's former President Alberto Fujimori is hospitalized, in Lima, Peru, Oct. 4, 2018.
The Americas
Fujimori Begs Not to Be Put Back in Prison  
Former Peruvian strongman Alberto Fujimori is pleading with the current president not to send him back to prison, saying it would be a "death sentence."The Peruvian Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Fujimori was not entitled to be freed from jail last year because he was convicted of crimes against humanity. The court ruled he was not entitled to a pardon under Peruvian and international law."Please do not kill me," Fujimori begged from a hospital bed message to…
Default Author Profile
By Ken Schwartz
Thu, 10/04/2018 - 18:15
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Child Marriage