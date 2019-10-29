The Americas

Peru's Top Court Accepts Lawsuit Against Vizcarra's Closure of Congress

By Reuters
October 29, 2019 09:29 PM
Peru's President Martin Vizcarra addresses the nation, as he announces he was dissolving Congress, at the government palace in Lima, Peru, Sept. 30, 2019.
Peru's President Martin Vizcarra addresses the nation, as he announces he was dissolving Congress, at the government palace in Lima, Peru, Sept. 30, 2019.

BUENOS AIRES - Peru's top court on Tuesday accepted a lawsuit to determine whether President Martin Vizcarra exceeded his powers by dissolving Congress last month amid a long-running standoff with lawmakers over anti-corruption reforms.

The seven members of Peru's Constitutional Tribunal unanimously voted to admit the suit, court president Ernesto Blume said, the latest development in a battle between Vizcarra and lawmakers that has rattled the South American country.

Pedro Olaechea, the former Congress president who now leads a smaller permanent parliamentary commission, submitted the appeal earlier this month against the "arbitrary" dissolution of Congress.

Vizcarra's shutdown of Congress garnered support from the armed forces in the copper-rich nation, as well as the police and Peru's voters. A poll showed his popular support had jumped to the highest level during his administration.

The past three years in Peru have been marked by repeated clashes between the executive and legislative branches and back-to-back corruption scandals, including one that led former president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski to resign in March last year.

Blume said on Tuesday the court would not for now overturn the closure of Congress, and previously at least two members of the court have said that the legal process could take up to three or four months.

There are legislative elections already scheduled for Jan. 26 to elect new Congress members.

 

Related Stories

Peru's President Martin Vizcarra and newly appointed ministers pose for a picture during their swearing-in ceremony at the government palace in Lima, Peru, Oct. 3, 2019.
The Americas
Peru's Vizcarra Unveils New Cabinet as Leadership Challenge Fizzles Out
Move potentially ushers in a rare period of political calm in the South American nation
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 10/03/2019 - 19:55
Police keep watch outside Congress after President Martin Vizcarra shut down Congress in Lima, Peru, Oct. 1, 2019.
The Americas
In Peru, Political Upheaval Fuels Long-Simmering Frustration
Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra so far has the upper hand in his standoff with defiant legislators over his order to dissolve the opposition-controlled congress amid the public’s long-simmering frustration over corruption
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 10/03/2019 - 01:04
A supporter of President Martin Vizcarra chants slogans outside Congress after the president dissolved the legislature in Lima, Peru, Sept. 30, 2019.
The Americas
Peru Thrown into Constitutional Crisis Amid Power Struggle
Peru's president and congress engage in what is threatening to become lengthy and destabilizing legal battle as each side digs in
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 10/02/2019 - 00:29
Peru's President Martin Vizcarra addresses the nation, as he announces he was dissolving Congress, at the government palace in Lima, Peru, Sept. 30, 2019.
The Americas
Peru's President Dissolves Congress Amid Anti-corruption Push
In televised address, president says that he decided to call new legislative elections after lawmakers held controversial vote to replace almost all members of the Constitutional Tribunal
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 09/30/2019 - 19:16
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Child Marriage