Peruvian President Merino Calls for Calm After 3 Days of Protest

Peruvian President Manuel Merino called Thursday for calm and unity following three days of protest against his new government, after the opposition-led Congress ousted popular ex-president Martin Vizcarra over unverified bribery allegations.

Peru's state run Andina news agency reported Merino attempted to quell tensions Thursday by saying he respects those with opposing views.

Speaking after a swearing-in ceremony of a Ministerial Cabinet in Lima, Merino, who was a member of the Congress, also said his transitional government will respect the schedule of the general elections to determine who will guide the country starting July 28.

Merino was sworn in as the interim president Tuesday after his colleagues voted overwhelmingly to impeach Vizcarra, who reportedly went to the Special Prosecutor's office Thursday to offer testimony and respond to the charges against him.

Vizcarra is accused of taking kickbacks from construction companies worth $630,000 while serving as governor in southern Peru from 2011-14.