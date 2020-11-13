The Americas

Peruvian President Merino Calls for Calm After 3 Days of Protest

By VOA News
November 13, 2020 05:44 AM
Police officers shield themselves from rocks thrown by protesters who were trying to march to Congress in a demonstration…
Police officers shield themselves from rocks thrown by protesters trying to march to Congress in a demonstration against the removal of President Martin Vizcarra, in Lima, Peru, Nov. 12, 2020.

Peruvian President Manuel Merino called Thursday for calm and unity following three days of protest against his new government, after the opposition-led Congress ousted popular ex-president Martin Vizcarra over unverified bribery allegations.

Peru's state run Andina news agency reported Merino attempted to quell tensions Thursday by saying he respects those with opposing views.

Speaking after a swearing-in ceremony of a Ministerial Cabinet in Lima, Merino, who was a member of the Congress, also said his transitional government will respect the schedule of the general elections to determine who will guide the country starting July 28.

Merino was sworn in as the interim president Tuesday after his colleagues voted overwhelmingly to impeach Vizcarra, who reportedly went to the Special Prosecutor's office Thursday to offer testimony and respond to the charges against him.

Vizcarra is accused of taking kickbacks from construction companies worth $630,000 while serving as governor in southern Peru from 2011-14. 

Related Stories

Priests walk towards Lima's Cathedral before the start of a Mass dedicated to the more than 30,000 deceased in Peru due to…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Peru Set to Host Phase 3 of COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trials
Peru is seeking 3,500 participants in the multinational study
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 11/13/2020 - 05:27 AM
Peru's President Martin Vizcarra addresses Congress as lawmakers were set to vote over whether to oust Vizcarra after…
The Americas
Peru Lawmakers Set to Swear-in New Leader After Voting to Remove President From Office 
Peru president said he will not challenge lawmakers decision to remove him from office
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 11/10/2020 - 04:13 AM
Eighty five-year-old Crisologo Enriquez holds steady as he receives a influenza vaccine during a vaccination campaign and COVID…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Peru Extends COVID-19 State of Emergency Another Month
Peru extends state of emergency through November
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 10/29/2020 - 01:01 AM
Drone Footage Reveals Ancient Cat Etched into Peru Hillside
00:00:23
Quick Takes
Drone Footage Reveals Ancient Cat Etched into Peru Hillside
Amazing discoveries continue to be made among the famed Nazca Lines of southern Peru, and archaeologists recently revealed the never-before seen figure of a giant cat etched into a hillside in the desert. (Reuters)
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 10/20/2020 - 07:54 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage