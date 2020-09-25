The Americas

Plane Stolen in Mexico Crashes and Burns in Guatemala with Drugs on Board

By VOA News
September 25, 2020 04:18 AM
Handout picture released by Guatemala's Army press office showing rubble after a plane carrying drugs crashed in Santa Marta…
This handout picture released by Guatemala's Army press office shows rubble after a plane carrying drugs crashed in Santa Marta Salinas village, Chisec municipality, Guatemala, on Sept. 23, 2020.

Aviation officials say a business jet reported stolen in Mexico made a stop in Venezuela before crashing and catching fire in Guatemala. Drugs and some weapons were found at the crash site.

Prosecutors in Guatemala said at least two bodies were found at the crash site Wednesday on a hidden air strip.

Mexico's Civil Aviation Agency said three thieves flew off with the plane after gaining access to it under the guise they were mechanics who were going to perform a flight test and maintenance check.

Guatemalan investigators are still trying to determine what caused the plane to go down.

The Associated Press reports Guatemala confiscated more than 50 aircraft last year on suspicion of transporting drugs.  

