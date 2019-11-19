The Americas

Police Fight Protesters on Caribbean Island of Dominica

By Associated Press
November 19, 2019 11:44 AM
An aerial view of Roseau, capital of the Caribbean island Dominica, shows destruction three days after passage of Hurricane Maria.
An aerial view of Roseau, capital of the Caribbean island Dominica.

ST. JOHN'S, ANTIGUA - Officials say a protest over election reform erupted on the Caribbean island of Dominica, with more than 200 people fighting police before being dispersed with tear gas.
                   
Assistant Police Commissioner Richmond Valentine says more 200 protesters clashed with police when they tried to march to President Charles Savarin's home on Monday evening.
                   
Police fired tear gas after protesters removed metal street barriers. No fatalities or major injuries were reported.
                   
The former French and British colony of about 75,000 residents holds elections on Dec. 6. The opposition United Workers' Party has been pushing the ruling party to enact reforms that could reduce the ruling party's electoral advantage.
                   
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit's government has not enacted the reforms, leading to charges of unfairness.

Related Stories

An agent of the Dominican National Drug Control Board (DNCD) and a soldier take part in the dismantling operation of a drug trafficking network, in Santo Domingo, Aug. 20, 2019.
The Americas
Dominican Republic's Largest Drug Trafficking Gang Dismantled After Raids, says Prosecutor
Group allegedly used two former professional baseball players to launder assets
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 08/20/2019 - 23:56
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., talks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, June 18, 2019.
The Americas
Schumer: ATF Should Investigate Dominican Republic Deaths
The Senate's top Democrat calls on the U.S. government to step up its efforts to investigate the deaths of Americans who traveled to the Dominican Republic and is asking the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to get involved
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 06/30/2019 - 08:18
An aerial view of Punta Cana, is seen east of the Dominican Republic
The Americas
Mystery Surrounds American Deaths in Dominican Republic
US authorities are scrambling to get to the bottom of a rash of deaths of American tourists in the Dominican Republic, with the number of reported fatalities over the past year now rising to six
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Tue, 06/11/2019 - 11:22
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Child Marriage