The Americas

Poll: Most Mexicans Want Closer Mexico-US Relations

By Reuters
July 08, 2020 09:56 AM
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a news conference before traveling to Washington D.C. to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, at the National Palace in Mexico City
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a news conference before traveling to Washington D.C. to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, at the National Palace in Mexico City, July 8, 2020.

MEXICO CITY - More Mexicans have warmed to the idea of closer ties with the United States just as President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador lines up his first meeting with U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, a poll showed on Wednesday.
 
A June 30-July 1 survey of 407 people by Mexican polling firm Parametria showed that 52% of respondents said Mexico should "be closer to" the United States, significantly up from 36% two years ago, when the leftist Lopez Obrador was first elected.
 
Lopez Obrador is visiting the White House, days after the start of a new regional trade deal, in his first trip outside Mexico since taking office 19 months ago.
 
His meeting carries risks because Trump has been highly unpopular south of the border since he described Mexican migrants and rapists and drug runners during his 2015-2016 campaign for the U.S. presidency.
 
Pessimism over Trump that set in when he took office still pervades: the Parametria poll showed 87% of respondents held a negative view of Trump, with only 10% of the opposite opinion.
 
Although Lopez Obrador has tried to avoid conflict with Trump, the latter has frequently pressured Mexico over trade and migration. Trump has also repeatedly said he will stick to a campaign promise to make Mexico pay for his planned border wall.
 
Of the people surveyed, significantly more expected the meeting of the presidents to help the United States.
 
Some 78% thought it would benefit the United States, with only 49% taking that view for Mexico. Some 35% said it would harm Mexico, while just 14% said that for the United States.

Related Stories

This combination of file photos shows Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, left, on Nov. 29, 2019, in Mexico City and…
USA
Mexican President Lopez Obrador to Visit US Next Week 
July 8-9 trip to Washington for visit with President Donald Trump first trip abroad since Lopez Obrador took office in December 2018
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 07/01/2020 - 03:02
USA
Trump, Lopez Obrador Tout Migrant Accord
Deal to reduce flow of Central American migrants to US-Mexico border led Trump to suspend threatened tariffs on Mexican exports to the US
Default Author Profile
By Michael Bowman
Sun, 06/09/2019 - 18:15
Mexico's new president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, gestures during his inauguration at Congress, in Mexico City, Dec. 1, 2018.
The Americas
Mexico's Lopez Obrador Promises Radical Change
Veteran leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was sworn in as Mexican president on Saturday, promising a radical change of regime in a country struggling with gang violence, chronic poverty and corruption on the doorstep of the United States.    Backed by a giant Mexican flag, the 65-year-old took the oath of office in Mexico's lower house of Congress, saying his administration would overturn what he called the disastrous legacy of decades of "neo-liberal"…
Members of a U.S Army engineering brigade place Concertina wire around an encampment for troops, Department of Defense and U.S. Customs and Border Protection near the U.S.-Mexico International bridge, Nov. 4, 2018, in Donna, Texas.
USA
Pentagon Extends Mission at Mexico Border, But Decreases Number of Troops
Authorization decreases overall troop level but extends mission another year
Carla Babb profile image
By Carla Babb
Thu, 06/25/2020 - 20:09
A woman hits a statue of a lion with a sledgehammer as protestors angry at the police attack the monument to Mexico's first…
The Americas
Dozens of Mexico City Police Protest Working Conditions
Mexico City police protest working conditions and accused mayor of backing so called criminals
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 06/16/2020 - 03:47
Mexican artisans block Paseo de la Reforma as they protest in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Hundreds of artisan…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Mexico City to Launch Aggressive Coronavirus-Testing Campaign
Mexico City moving toward reopening economy
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 06/11/2020 - 02:52
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Child Marriage