The Americas

Portugal: Airline Suspension by Venezuela is Unjustified

By Associated Press
February 18, 2020 08:12 AM
A TAP Air Portugal airplane approaches for landing in Lisbon as the moon sets, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Armando…
FILE - A TAP Air Portugal airplane approaches for landing in Lisbon as the moon sets, Feb. 21, 2019.

LISBON - Venezuela's decision to suspend TAP Air Portugal's flights to Caracas is "completely unfounded and unjustified," Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva said Tuesday.

"I can't see any kind of justification" for the 90-day suspension, Santos Silva said.

Venezuelan authorities took the step Monday after TAP last week carried opposition leader Juan Guaido and his uncle home from an international tour aimed at ousting President Nicolas Maduro.

Guaido's uncle was arrested upon landing and accused of trying to bring a small amount of explosives into Venezuela. Portugal ordered an official investigation into that allegation, and Santos Silva said it hasn't finished yet.

The suspension is a "hostile act" against Portugal, Santos Silva told national news agency Lusa, in comments published by online newspaper Observador.

Portugal is in a coalition of European and Latin American nations, called the "International Contact Group," that has backed Guaido against Maduro. Thousands of Portuguese immigrants live in Venezuela.

Santos Silva said the suspension would also hurt Venezuelans because the Portuguese flag carrier is one of the few international airlines still serving Caracas, with twice weekly flights.

TAP said in a statement it "meets all the legal and safety requirements demanded" by authorities in both Portugal and Venezuela.

 

Related Stories

Vice President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Friday, Sept. 27…
Europe
Airport Encounter With Venezuelan Vice President Roils Spanish Politics
Spanish opposition sees the Socialist-government backing away from its previous support for democratic opposition in Caracas
Default Author Profile
By Martin Arostegui
Thu, 02/13/2020 - 18:46
Opposition leader Juan Guaido waves to supporters during a rally at Bolivar Plaza in Chacao, Venezuela, Feb. 11, 2020. Guaido returned home from a tour of nations that back his effort to oust socialist leader Nicolas Maduro.
The Americas
Energized Guaido Returns to Venezuela, Vowing Move Forward
An energized Guaidó told cheering supporters at a public square in the capital of Caracas late Tuesday that he is armed with the backing of the “free world” to finish the job of reclaiming the nation
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 02/12/2020 - 09:05
A Citgo refinery in seen in Corpus Christi, Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
The Americas
Venezuela Imprisons 6 US Oil Executives
The six Citgo executives had been under house arrest for alleged corruption; State Department demands their unconditional release
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 02/06/2020 - 18:44
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Child Marriage