The Americas

Power Slowly Restored to Venezuela

By VOA News
July 23, 2019 11:28 AM
People stand in a bus line in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. The lights were returning to life early Tuesday across Venezuela following a massive blackout a day earlier that crippled communications, froze the Caracas metro and snarled…
People stand in a bus line in Caracas, Venezuela, July 23, 2019.

Power was restored to Caracas while five Venezuelan states were seeing the lights return Tuesday according to a government official, after a blackout across of the South American country Monday.

Venezuela's latest power outage began Monday afternoon, causing widespread traffic jams and forcing travelers to walk as the nation's rail system quit.

Venezuelans also lost access to running water and had difficulty buying food, as credit and debit cards became unusable.

Netblocks, an organization that monitors Internet usage across the globe, said Internet connectivity was down to 6% in Venezuela.

In the aftermath of the blackout, the government alleged foul play, claiming that an "electromagnetic attack" had struck a hydroelectric power plant.

On twitter, President Nicolas Maduro called the blackout a "new criminal attack against tranquility and peace of the homeland."

The political opposition, however, argues that the power outage was caused by government failure.

"They tried to hide the tragedy with rations throughout the country, but the failure is evident: they destroyed the electrical system and have no answers," wrote opposition leader Juan Guaido on Twitter.

"Venezuelans will not get used to this disaster," he said.

In March, Venezuela suffered a similar blackout that impacted all of the country's 23 states. Blackouts are common in some regions of the country.

In recent years, Venezuela has suffered protracted political and economic turmoil, with the nation experiencing high inflation and widespread shortages.

Guaido declared himself president in January, receiving support from over 50 countries but struggling in an attempt to oust Maduro.  
 

Related Stories

People cross a street during a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, July 22, 2019. The lights went out across much of Venezuela Monday, reviving fears of the blackouts that plunged the country into chaos a few months ago as the government once…
The Americas
Much of Venezuela in the Dark Again After Massive Blackout
Situation reviving fears of the blackouts that plunged the country into chaos a few months ago as the government once again accused opponents of sabotaging the nation's hydroelectric power system
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 23, 2019
Gen. Manuel Cristopher Figuera, former head of Venezuela's feared SEBIN intelligence agency, is interviewed by The Associated Press in Washington, July 2, 2019.
The Americas
Exiled Venezuelan Spy Chiefs Speak Out About Corruption, Cuban Ties
Maduro defectors speak on dissent in the military and reveal details of the leadership's inner workings
Default Author Profile
By Martin Arostegui
July 23, 2019
People wait for transportation outside a closed metro station during a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela, July 22, 2019.
The Americas
Venezuela Capital in the Dark Again After Massive Blackout
The lights have gone out across much of country, snarling traffic in Caracas and reviving fears of the blackouts that plunged Venezuela into chaos a few months ago
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 22, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News