The Americas

With Proper Care, Maradona Could be Alive, Medical Report Says

By Associated Press
May 03, 2021 09:45 PM
A fan mourns in front of flowers and posters left in tribute to Diego Maradona at the entrance of the Boca Juniors stadium…
A fan mourns in front of flowers and posters left in tribute to Diego Maradona at the entrance of the Boca Juniors stadium known as La Bombonera in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nov. 27, 2020. Maradona died Nov. 25 at age 60.

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - A medical report on the death of Diego Maradona given to prosecutors Monday said the Argentine soccer legend agonized for more than 12 hours, did not receive adequate treatment and could still be alive if he had been properly hospitalized.

The medical panel worked for two months on the report, which was written by more than 20 doctors. Maradona, who led Argentina to a 1986 World Cup, is considered one of the greatest soccer players ever.

The document further complicates the defense of seven people under investigation in the case, including brain surgeon Leopoldo Luque and psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, both of whom worked for Maradona.

The 60-year-old Maradona died of a heart attack at a rented residence outside Buenos Aires following a November 3 brain operation.

The medical report said, "the patient's signs of risk of life were ignored," adding that Maradona "showed unequivocal signs of a prolonged agony period" of at least 12 hours.

The document also said the attention Maradona was getting at the rented house "did not fulfill the minimum requirements" for a patient with his medical history. It said the Argentine star would not have died with "adequate hospitalization."

Maradona had suffered a series of medical problems, some the result of excesses of drugs and alcohol. He was reportedly near death in 2000 and 2004.

Julio Rivas, a lawyer for Luque, said he will try to annul the medical forensics of the report.

"They have made a biased report, a bad one, with no scientific foundation," he said.

Related Stories

A man places a flower on a jersey with the face of late soccer star Diego Maradona during a march to demand answers regarding…
Arts & Culture
Maradona Care 'Deficient, Reckless' Before Death, Medical Board Report Says 
Argentine prosecutors launched investigations shortly after the football star's death at age 60 from heart failure
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 04/30/2021 - 07:59 PM
FILE - Diego Maradona.
Arts & Culture
Maradona Autopsy Shows No Drink or Illegal Drugs 
Argentine football star, who died in November at age 60, had taken seven different medicines to treat depression, anxiety and other ailments
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 12/23/2020 - 02:28 PM
Police guard the entrance to Dr. Leopoldo Luque's practice in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nov. 29, 2020. Luque was Diego Maradona's personal doctor, and his house and offices were raided Sunday amid investigations into the famed footballer's death.
The Americas
Investigators Search Doctor's Office, Probing Maradona Death
Sixty-year-old Argentine soccer star died Wednesday of a heart attack following a Nov. 3 brain operation
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 11/29/2020 - 02:57 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Child Marriage

Latest News

The Americas

Colombian Finance Minister Resigns Amid Deadly Protests

People light candles during a vigil in honor of Nicolas Guerrero who died after being shot during a national strike against tax…
The Americas

With Proper Care, Maradona Could be Alive, Medical Report Says

A fan mourns in front of flowers and posters left in tribute to Diego Maradona at the entrance of the Boca Juniors stadium…
The Americas

Mexico Asks the Mayans for Forgiveness

Handout picture released by the Mexican Presidency showing Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (R), his Guatemalan…
The Americas

Cuban Government Ends Leading Dissident's Hunger Strike

In this screen grab taken from Cuban TV handout footage, Cuban dissident artist Luis Manuel Otero Alcantara is being taken by medical personnel to the Calixto Garcia Hospital in Havana, May 2, 2021.
The Americas

US Expresses Concern Over El Salvador Vote to Remove Judges, Attorney General

People hold signs reading "Respect for the constitution," as they protest against the removal of Supreme Court judges and the Attorney General by El Salvador's congress, in San Salvador, May 2, 2021.