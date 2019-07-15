The Americas

Protest Begins Against Billion-dollar Southern Copper Mining Project in Peru

By Reuters
July 15, 2019 10:47 PM
Demonstrators protest against Tia Maria mine in Arequipa, Peru, July 15, 2019.
Demonstrators protest against Tia Maria mine in Arequipa, Peru, July 15, 2019.

LIMA - Protesters blocked a portion of Peru's main coastal highway on Monday in the start of a new challenge to a billion-dollar copper mining project that has been a lightning rod for conflict.

Protesters from the area bordering Southern Copper Corp.'s $1.4 billion Tia Maria copper mine project in the south of Peru carried signs and flags as they occupied a section of the highway, snarling traffic for cargo vehicles and others.

The project has long been lamented by residents in the southern region of Arequipa  where farmers say the mine will pollute their fields and affect water supplies.

"We are not going to talk. We want the presence of President (Martin) Vizcarra with the cancellation of the project," Luis Cornejo, mayor of Cocachacra, told Reuters, referencing the construction permit granted by the government on July 9.

Demonstrators protest against Tia Maria mine in Arequipa, Peru, July 15, 2019.

Southern Copper spent years awaiting the final green light that former governments had declined to give because of fears it would revive deadly protests that previously derailed the project. At least six protesters were killed in clashes with police in 2011 and 2015. The company said it would not begin construction until it gains more support from people who live in the area.

Southern Copper declined to comment on Monday's demonstrations.

Peruvian Prime Minister Salvador del Solar said on Monday that the government is open to discussions with provincial government officials, but had not yet received a response.

Related Stories

FILE - Sheets of copper cathode are pictured at BHP Billiton's Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine, in Antofagasta, northern Chile, March 31, 2008.
The Americas
Migrants Find Poverty, Exclusion in South America's Copper Capital
Immigrants from around South America hoping to seek their fortunes in the continent's copper mining capital of Antofagasta, Chile, are instead finding poverty, exclusion and a precarious home in the city's growing temporary slums. Chile, one of Latin America's most developed countries, has become a magnet in recent years for immigrants from poorer and less stable parts of the region, especially Haiti, Venezuela, Bolivia, Peru, Colombia and Ecuador.
FILE PHOTO: Fuerabamba, a community that once farmed and herded animals in Peru's southern Andes, was relocated to a new town near Las Bambas, Oct. 3, 2017.
The Americas
Leader of Community Blocking Road to Peru Copper Mine Arrested
Fuerabamba says MMG built road on its farmland without its permission, and that government illegally made it a national highway last year to help MMG
FILE - Residents block a street during a protest against Las Bambas mine in Apurimac, Sept. 29, 2015.
The Americas
Protesters Block Road Used by MMG's Massive Copper Mine in Peru
Indigenous people in Peru will keep protesting against China-owned miner MMG Ltd. to stop it from using a highway on their community's farmland, preventing the company from transporting copper from its Las Bambas mine to port, an attorney for the community said on Monday.The protesters have blocked the road for nearly a week.Attorney Carlos Vargas said the community, Nueva Fuerabamba, plans to continue protesting until MMG's senior officials in Peru agree to talk about…
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters