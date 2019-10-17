The Americas

Protesters Bar Haiti's President from Visiting Historic Site

By Associated Press
October 17, 2019 03:11 PM
Accompanied by First Lady Martine Moïse, center right, and and acting prime minister Jean Michel Lapin, center left, President…
Accompanied by First Lady Martine Moïse, center right, and and acting prime minister Jean Michel Lapin, center left, President Jovenel Moise, center, arrives to lay flowers to mark the anniversary of the death of Haitian revolution leader.

Haiti's embattled president was forced on Thursday to hold a private ceremony amid heavy security for what is usually a public celebration of one of the country's founding fathers.
 
Jovenel Moise and other officials appeared at the National Pantheon Museum in downtown Port-au-Prince as hundreds of armed police officers closed down the surrounding area while protesters who demanded his resignation began to gather nearby.
 
"This is not how a government should be functioning," said Mario Terrain, who is 29 and unemployed. "The president is in hiding."
 
Moise did not speak to reporters and left after the brief ceremony to commemorate the death of Jean-Jacques Dessalines, whose rule ended in 1806 following a military revolt. Protesters had prevented Moise from visiting Pont-Rouge, the site north of the capital where Dessalines was killed and where the ceremony is usually held.
 
Anger over corruption, inflation and scarcity of basic goods including fuel has led to large protests that began five weeks ago and have shuttered many businesses and schools.
 
A couple hundred protesters had already gathered at Pont-Rouge as they criticized Moise.
 
"We dare the president to come," said 28-year-old Joel Theodore. "It will be his last day in office."
 
The president held a surprise press conference on Tuesday and said he would not resign as he once again urged unity and dialogue. Opposition leaders, however, said protesters would remain on the streets until he steps down.

  

 

Related Stories

Relatives of murdered community leader Josemano "Badou" Victorieux mourn during Victorieux's funeral in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
The Americas
Thousands Mourn Those Killed in Haiti Protests to Oust Moise
Funerals for 11 of at least 20 people killed were held in six cities, including Port-au-Prince
A demonstrator carries the Creole message "We want a different Haiti" during a march led by the art community to continue…
The Americas
Haiti's Embattled President Faces 5th Week of Protests
Road blocks are going up across Haiti after opposition leaders said they will not back down on their call for the president to resign
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Mon, 10/14/2019 - 11:51
Protesters led by the art community demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise as they march through Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Oct. 13, 2019.
The Americas
Thousands Join Haitian Musicians in Peaceful Protest Demanding President Step Down
Art community joins opposition, anti-corruption activists in calling for radical change in government
Default Author Profile
By Sandra Lemaire
Sun, 10/13/2019 - 16:22
Protesters march on the street to demand the resignation of President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti on October 11,…
The Americas
Haiti Protesters March to Affluent Suburb to Await President's Resignation
People in streets tell VOA they will not accept anything less than Jovenel Moise's departure
Default Author Profile
By Sandra Lemaire
Fri, 10/11/2019 - 20:55
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press

Child Marriage