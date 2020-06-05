Protesters Clash with Police in Mexico After Arrested Man Found Beaten to Death

Protesters in Mexico clashed with police Thursday evening over the beating death of a 30-year-old man found hours after police arrested him for not wearing a face mask in public.

Video showed protesters in Guadalajara breaking through the government palace door, while others torched police cars.

Police fired tear gas and used batons to try and control protesters.

Video that emerged Wednesday of Giovanni López’s arrest on May 4 shows police officers forcing López into a police vehicle as bystanders begged for his release.

The anti-police sentiment in Mexico follows a week of protests across the United States over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.