Protests of Police Brutality Continue in Bogota After Law Student’s Death

Protests aimed at police brutality in Colombia's capital, Bogota, erupted into violence for a second night Thursday, with at least nine deaths reported over the past two days.

Protesters set fire to city buses and some threw stones and bottles at police, who fired tear gas and flash-bang grenades toward the demonstrators protesting this week's death of a 46-year-old law student.

Police were caught on video repeatedly shocking the student, Javier Ordonez, with a stun gun as he begged them to stop. He died at the hospital.

Police say Ordonez was detained after he was spotted drinking alcohol in the street with friends, in violation of coronavirus distancing rules.

Since the protests started Wednesday, Bogota officials say police stations and vehicles have been vandalized and hundreds of civilians and police officers injured in addition to the nine deaths.

Two officers suspected of involvement in the alleged abuse of Ordonez have been suspended pending an investigation.