The Americas

Rights Organization says Venezuela Denied Entry to Delegation

By Associated Press
February 04, 2020 01:45 PM
People gather at the gates of Copa Airlines headquarters in Caracas, Venezuela, April 6, 2018. Venezuela cut commercial ties with Panama, including Copa Airlines, over accusations of money laundering.
FILE - People gather at the gates of Copa Airlines headquarters in Caracas, Venezuela, Apr. 6, 2018.

WASHINGTON - A regional human rights organization said Tuesday that Venezuela has denied entry to a delegation that sought to review the human rights situation in the crisis-torn country.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights said the delegation would instead meet on the Colombian border with representatives of civic groups.

The delegation's leader, Esperanza Arosemena, posted a picture and message on social media saying the group had been prevented from boarding a Copa Airlines flight to Venezuela in Panama.

She said they were informed by the airline that it "received instructions from the Venezuelan regime that we were not authorized to enter the country."

The government of President Nicolas Maduro had previously indicated it would not authorize a visit by the commission, an autonomous body of the Organization of American States.

The OAS recognizes Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country's legitimate president.

Maduro withdrew his government's diplomats from the organization last year, and its seat was taken over by a representative designated by Guaido.

In a statement, the rights commission said the delegation's visit was organized at the invitation of Gustavo Tarre, Guaido's representative.

Related Stories

Venezuela's Juan Guaido waves at audience members before speaking at a rally in Miami, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Guaido told a…
The Americas
Guaido Rallies Venezuelan Expats in Miami at End of Tour 
'We have a strategy' for ousting Nicolas Maduro, he says, but he offers few details of his plan
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 02/01/2020 - 21:34
The leader of Venezuela's political opposition Juan Guaido makes a speech at the Madrid regional government building during a visit to Madrid, Spain, Jan. 25, 2020.
The Americas
Europe Tour Boosts Venezuela's Guaido in Struggle Against Maduro
Parliamentary leader’s tour got off to promising start with a surprise welcome from British prime minister and French president but momentum was lost in Socialist-led Spain
Default Author Profile
By Martin Arostegui
Mon, 01/27/2020 - 17:40
Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognised as the country's rightful interim ruler, gestures…
Europe
Thousands Support Venezuela's Guaido at Madrid Rally 
He emphasizes importance of international support in unseating Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 01/25/2020 - 20:39
The leader of Venezuela's political opposition Juan Guaido addresses the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 23, 2020.
Europe
'We Need Your Help,' Says Venezuela's Guaido in Plea to Davos
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido issues an emotional plea to political and business leaders at World Economic Forum, saying he needed their international help as he could not achieve change in his country alone
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Thu, 01/23/2020 - 08:57
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Child Marriage