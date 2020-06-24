The Americas

Sahara Dust Cloud Looms Over Cuba, Caribbean and Florida

By AFP
June 24, 2020 10:26 PM
People watch the sunset while a cloud of Sahara dust hangs in the air in Havana on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. The massive cloud…
People watch the sunset while a cloud of Sahara dust hangs in the air in Havana, Cuba, on June 24, 2020.

HAVANA, CUBA - A massive cloud of Saharan dust darkened much of Cuba on Wednesday and began to affect air quality in Florida, sparking warnings to people with respiratory illnesses to stay home.

The dust cloud swept across the Atlantic from Africa over the past week, covering the Caribbean island of Puerto Rico since Sunday and hitting south Florida in the United States on Wednesday, authorities there said.

Conditions over the Cuban capital, Havana, are expected to worsen on Thursday, specialists on the Communist-run island reported.

Francisco Duran, head of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Health, said the cloud is likely to "increase respiratory and allergic conditions."

Air quality in Miami is currently "moderate," the city's health department said, asking people with respiratory problems to stay home.

Powered by strong winds, dust from the Sahara travels across the Atlantic Ocean from West Africa during the boreal spring.

But the density of the current dust cloud over Cuba "is well above normal levels," said Cuban meteorologist Jose Rubiera.

"The highest concentration over the capital will occur (Thursday)," he said.

In Havana, scientist Eugenio Mojena said the phenomenon "causes an appreciable deterioration in air quality."

Mojena said the dust clouds are loaded with material that is "highly harmful to human health."

Mojena listed "minerals such as iron, calcium, phosphorous, silicon and mercury" in the dust, and said the clouds also carried "viruses, bacteria, fungi, pathogenic mites, staphylococci and organic pollutants."

According to the Institute of Meteorolgy, temperatures in Cuba's eastern province of Guantanamo reached a record for the time of year of 37.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

Duran ruled out any link with the coronavirus pandemic.

The government said its epidemic is under control and last week began to relax quarantine measures, with Havana the only area where restrictions remain because it continues to register infections.

The island reported a single new case on Wednesday, bringing the total number of infections to 2,318, with 85 fatalities from COVID-19. 

Related Stories

People in masks walk by Binion's casino Monday, June 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Monday that…
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO: No 'Zero Risk' Environment for COVID-19
WHO urges caution as most European borders reopen to air travel
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 06/16/2020 - 00:46
Pope Francis waves to people at St. Peter's Square after the Regina Coeli prayer, which was held without public participation due to the COVID-19 outbreak, at the Vatican, May 24, 2020. Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION…
Europe
Public Returns to St. Peter's Square; Pope Calls for Defense of Environment 
The public returned to St Peter's Square to receive Pope Francis's blessing from his window for the first time in nearly three months as he convoked a year of reflection on the environment
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 05/24/2020 - 11:20
Pandemic Has Businesses Weighing Cost vs. Environmentally-friendly Material
00:03:55
COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID-Hit Businesses Weigh Cost vs. Environment
By 2025, Indonesia is expected to generate 150 thousand tons of trash per day, much of it plastic
Default Author Profile
By Rendy Wicaksana
Mon, 04/27/2020 - 05:56
Activists of the Fridays for Future movement place protest posters for climate protection in front the German parliament building, the Reichstag, in Berlin, Germany, April 24, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Economic, Environmental Interests Compete in a Post-COVID Europe
A quick return to life as it was before the coronavirus might undo newly-gained environmental benefits
Marthe van der Wolf
By Marthe van der Wolf
Sat, 04/25/2020 - 13:12
AFP logo
By
AFP

Child Marriage