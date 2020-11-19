The Americas

Search Continues for More than 12 Missing after Hurricane Iota Hits Nicaragua

By VOA News
November 19, 2020 12:40 AM
A dog looks on as people cross a flooded road in a canoe caused by River Wawa Boom after the passage of Hurricane Iota in Bilwi…
A dog looks on as people cross a flooded road in a canoe caused by River Wawa Boom after the passage of Hurricane Iota in Bilwi, Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua on Nov. 18, 2020.

The search continues in Nicaragua for more than a dozen people missing after Hurricane Iota triggered flooding and landslides, killing at least 12 people, including children.

There is a growing concern among authorities that the death toll could rise as search and rescue operations continue.

Nicaragua’s army said it is sending 100 rescuers to join the search in an area where access has been impeded by trees blocking roadways.

Hurricane Iota struck Nicaragua's coast Monday, two weeks after powerful Hurricane Eta hit the same vicinity.

Iota lost intensity as it moved across El Salvador Wednesday, but the storm's heavy rain lingered in Nicaragua.

In addition to the missing, Hurricane Iota is blamed for the deaths of at least 20 people. Nicaragua’s vice president said 16 people have died in that country. Officials say two people died in Colombia, and one each in El Salvador and Panama.

