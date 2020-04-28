The Americas

Shots Fired, Cars Burned as Haiti Police Officers Hit Streets to Demand Back Pay

By Sandra Lemaire, Matiado Vilme
April 28, 2020 02:37 AM
Cars burn after angry police protesters set fire to them at the Ministry of Finance. (VOA Creole/Matiado Vilme)
Cars burn after angry police protesters set fire to them at the Ministry of Finance. (VOA Creole/Matiado Vilme)

WASHINGTON/PORT-AU-PRINCE - Dozens of police officers took to the streets of Port-au-Prince Monday to demand the government pay them the money it owes them. The group, who fanned out on motorbikes, pickup trucks, SUVs and on foot, were accompanied by some civilian supporters.  
 
“We’re out in the street today because we still haven’t received what we asked for,” a policeman, dressed in uniform, wearing a black face mask and holding a rifle told VOA Creole. He said he is part of a group that calls itself “Fantom 509” and who represent those killed on the job.  Fantom means ghost.

The officer said they are asking the government to put a credit of 25,000 Haitian dollars on their debit cards and pay them a 50,000 Haitian dollar base salary. Overall, they want better work conditions and a better salary. 
 
The officer, who did not give his name, also accused the Office National d'Assurance-Vieillesse (ONA), a government agency that oversees retirement benefits for government employees, of corruption and favoritism.  
 
“We know ONA doesn’t provide loans to poor people like us, they only know lawmakers (and their relatives) like Youri’s mother (Senator Latortue), senators and deputies,” he said.   
 
“The living officers asked us to join them in the street today,” a man, dressed in black clothing, a black hat, dark sunglasses and a black face mask told VOA.  Asked who exactly the ‘living officers’ are, the masked man said they are the officers who work out of the police stations, responding to 911 calls, direct traffic and perform other law enforcement duties.

Haiti police and some civilian supporters took to the streets of Port au Prince, April 27, 2020 to demand back pay and better working conditions. (VOA Creole/Matiado Vilme)

While he was talking to reporters, VOA heard shots being fired on the street -  one of which was so loud it caused the officer to flinch. He said they are prepared to continue protesting until their demands are met.  
 
At one point, the protesters exchanged fire with a group of policemen who arrived on the scene in armed vehicles to disperse them. At least one person was injured, VOA Creole has learned.  

But the attempt to disperse the protest was unsuccessful, and the group made its way to the Ministry of Economy and Finance where they rammed the gate with an SUV, then set fire to four vehicles.

During the protest, which lasted several hours, VOA saw some protesters wearing masks, but many others were not social distancing at a time when the coronavirus continues to spread in the country.    
 
As of April 26, Haiti has a total of 74 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the Public Health Ministry. Seven people have recovered and six have died.   
 
Shortly after the protest, Haitian President Jovenel Moise addressed the nation in a pre-planned speech about the government’s coronavirus response.  During the address, Moise said he has instructed Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe to release back pay for the police officers who have not been paid. He made no mention of Monday’s police protest.

Related Stories

This Furcy resident, wearing a patchwork face mask, says locals make sunflower tea to soothe cold and flu-like symptoms. (Photo: Matiado vilme / VOA)
COVID-19 Pandemic
Armed with Sunflower Tea and Ginger Root, Haitian Mountain People Ready to Treat COVID-19 Symptoms
Isolated agricultural community high up in the mountains made an anti-coronavirus plan based on herbal remedies and information on the radio
Default Author Profile
By Sandra Lemaire
Wed, 04/22/2020 - 15:16
Passengers board JetBlue flight from Port-au-Prince to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, April 18, 2020. (VOA Creole/Yves Manuel)
COVID-19 Pandemic
JetBlue Flies American Citizens, Residents Stuck in Haiti Home
Passengers boarding flight to Fort Lauderdale told VOA they are not afraid and look forward to returning to Haiti
Default Author Profile
By Sandra Lemaire
Wed, 04/22/2020 - 05:53
Default Author Profile
Written By
Sandra Lemaire
Editor, writer for VOA News
Default Author Profile
Written By
Matiado Vilme

Child Marriage