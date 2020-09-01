Strong Earthquake Hits Northern Chile

The U.S Geological Survey says a strong 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the coast of Northern Chile early Tuesday.

Initially, local media reported some minor damage near the epicenter.

There are reports of people living along the coast being evacuated as a precaution, but no immediate word of anyone being injured.

The earthquake was felt in the western region of neighboring Argentina.

The earthquake has already produced more than a dozen aftershocks.

Chilean authorities say the earthquake posed no threat of a tsunami.