The Americas

Study: North American Bird Population Falls 3 Billion Since 1970

By VOA News
September 19, 2019 11:39 PM
FILE - This April 14, 2019 file photo shows a western meadowlark in the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge in Commerce City, Colo. According to a study released on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, North America’s skies are lonelier and quieter…
FILE - A western meadowlark sings in the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge in Commerce City, Colo., April 14, 2019. According to a study, there are 3 billion fewer wild birds in North America than in 1970.

If the skies above North America seem quieter, it’s because of the massive drop in the bird population in the past 50 years.

A report in the journal Science says there are 3 billion fewer birds in the United States, Canada and Mexico than 1970 — a 29% drop.

Conservationists call it a widespread ecological crisis.

“One of the scary things about the results is that it is happening right under our eyes. We might not even notice it until it is too late,” lead author of the study Kenneth Rosenberg of Cornell University says.

More than 90% of the losses were among 12 species with the common house sparrow at the top of the list.

The experts blame the disappearance of natural meadows and grasslands in favor of farmland for the drop.

They also say pesticides are killing the insects that many birds use for food.

“We see fields of corn and other crops right up to the horizon. Everything is sanitized and mechanized. There’s no room left for birds, fauna, and nature,” Rosenberg said.

The study also cites free-roaming domestic cats and birds slamming into windows that reflect the sky.

But the study says the duck and goose population has actually grown since 1970 because of less hunting and more protective measures.

Ornithologists say the drop in bird populations can be reversed by simple measures including keeping pet cats inside, window treatments that can prevent birds flying into them, and avoiding pesticides and insecticides.
 

Related Stories

FILE - A large American crocodile is shown in Homestead, Florida, Nov. 16, 2011.
Science & Health
World Wildlife Conference Acts to Protect Threatened Species
CITES has tackled the illegal trade in elephant ivory and species such as pangolins, parrots and rosewood by strengthening enforcement efforts
Default Author Profile
By Lisa Schlein
Wed, 08/28/2019 - 12:15
FILE - In this Monday, July 29, 2019 file photo a monarch butterfly rests on a plant at Abbott's Mill Nature Center in Milford, Del. Seven environmental and animal protection groups teamed up to file the first lawsuit challenging the Trump…
Science & Health
Conservationists Sue Over Changes to Endangered Species Act
They accuse administration of failing to analyze the effects changing the act that protects threatened wildlife would have
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Wed, 08/21/2019 - 23:29
Officials at Paris gathering of scientists on Monday unveiled comprehensive, 1,800-page biodiversity report with warnings of unprecedented widespread extinction of various world's species.
Science & Health
UN Report Warns 1 Million Species Face Extinction
Nico Pinault in Paris contributed to this report.A United Nations report says 1 million plant and animal species are at risk of extinction, many within decades, because of human activity. The report issued Monday draws on the work of 450 researchers from dozens of countries and warns the threatened mass extinction is "something that has never happened before in human history. ... Nature is globally declining at an unprecedented rate."Scientists said…
Nicolas Pinault, VOA French to Africa journalist
By Nicolas Pinault
Mon, 05/06/2019 - 09:33
Climate change activists stage a protest outside the H M Treasury building in central London, April 25, 2019, during environmental protests by the Extinction Rebellion group.
Science & Health
UN: Humans Put 1 Million Species at Risk of Extinction
Up to 1 million species face extinction because of human influence, according to a draft U.N. report obtained by AFP that painstakingly catalogues how humanity has undermined the natural resources upon which its very survival depends.The accelerating loss of clean air, drinkable water, CO2-absorbing forests, pollinating insects, protein-rich fish and storm-blocking mangroves — to name but a few of the dwindling services rendered by nature — poses no less of a threat…
Default Author Profile
By Agence France-Presse
Thu, 04/25/2019 - 22:08
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News

The Worth of a Girl