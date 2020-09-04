The Americas

Suspects Arrested in Colombia Linked to Failed Attempt to Overthrow Venezuelan President

By VOA News
September 04, 2020 05:27 AM
Map of Carayaca Venezuela
Venezuela

Four Venezuelans are under arrest in Colombia for their alleged roles in a botched attempt to remove Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from power a few months ago.

Colombian officials announced Thursday the suspects are accused of arming and training mercenaries who in May invaded Venezuela by boat.

The amphibious attacked dubbed "Operation Gideon" was carried out by three former U.S. Special Forces soldiers acting as mercenaries.

Venezuelan soldiers arrested former Green Berets Luke Denman and Airan Berry, who were sentenced to 20 years in prison in Venezuela.

The third former soldier is back in the United States.  Jordan Goudreau, who operates a Florida security firm, has claimed responsibility for the failed attack. 

