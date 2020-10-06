Tensions Running High in Haiti Following Protests Over University Student's Death

Tensions are running high in Haiti's capital Tuesday, a day after hundreds of university students clashed with police during a protest over the death last week of a university student.

Students burned cars and blocked roads Monday in Port-au-Prince, where one person was shot and killed.

University student Gregory Saint-Hilaire was killed last Friday during a small protest by students demanding employment opportunities.

Students are blaming police for the deaths of Saint-Hilaire and another person killed during Monday’s protests.

The government condemned the death of Saint-Hilaire, adding that police are investigating the circumstances of his death.