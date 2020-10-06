The Americas

Tensions Running High in Haiti Following Protests Over University Student's Death

By VOA News
October 06, 2020 02:28 AM
Bystanders are assisted after police fired tear gas to disperse a protest demanding justice for a student demonstrator who was…
Bystanders are assisted after police fired tear gas to disperse a protest demanding justice for a student demonstrator who was gunned down by police the previous week in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Oct. 5, 2020.

Tensions are running high in Haiti's capital Tuesday, a day after hundreds of university students clashed with police during a protest over the death last week of a university student. 

Students burned cars and blocked roads Monday in Port-au-Prince, where one person was shot and killed.  

University student Gregory Saint-Hilaire was killed last Friday during a small protest by students demanding employment opportunities. 

Students are blaming police for the deaths of Saint-Hilaire and another person killed during Monday’s protests. 

The government condemned the death of Saint-Hilaire, adding that police are investigating the circumstances of his death.  

Related Stories

Policeman Pascale Alexandre
The Americas
Haiti Policeman Released from Jail After Violent Demonstrations
Pascal Alexandre’s conditional release was a key demand when Fantom 509 took to the streets earlier this month, setting fire to government buildings and official vehicles
VOA web editor Sandra Lemaire at her desk in the newsroom
By Sandra Lemaire
Fri, 09/25/2020 - 11:15 PM
Lawyers attend a march to demand justice after the killing, on August 28, of the lawyer and President of the PAP Bar.
The Americas
Killing of Port-au-Prince Bar Association Chief Roils Haiti
Monferrier Dorval’s killing, in an upscale neighborhood where the president resides, is latest unsolved targeted killing
VOA web editor Sandra Lemaire at her desk in the newsroom
By Sandra Lemaire
Fri, 09/11/2020 - 05:09 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage