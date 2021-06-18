The Americas

Thousands of Haitians Fleeing Gangs are Unsure of Their Future

By AFP
June 18, 2021 01:07 AM
(FILES) In this file photo Haitian protesters march through the streets on February 28, 2021 in Port-au-Prince, to denounce the…
FILE - Haitian protesters march through the streets on Feb. 28, 2021, in Port-au-Prince, to denounce the upsurge in kidnappings committed by gangs.

PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI - Daniella Francois sleeps each night on a small foam mattress in a gymnasium in the Haitian capital that has been converted into an emergency shelter, as she is unable to return to her Port-au-Prince neighborhood, which is in the grips of a gang war.

She is one of thousands of residents of the city's western Martissant district who have become refugees in their own city, living in sports centers or temporary accommodations in private homes.

While the gym is just several hundred meters from the  Martissant neighborhood where Francois has lived her entire life, the move has nonetheless been jarring.

The 18-year-old orphan, who lives alone with her 4-year-old daughter, had to flee suddenly on June 1.

"When the armed men finally arrived on my street, I had no choice, I had to leave," she said. "The guys don't play around -- whoever is in front of them they do what they want with."

Undermined by insecurity and political instability, Haiti is struggling to emerge from a string of seemingly never-ending crises, which of late have resulted in an upsurge in kidnappings and gang violence.

Joining a flood of families attempting to escape the insecurity, Francois ended up at the sports center in Carrefour, a neighboring community where municipal authorities have been providing assistance.

"We receive lots of help from the community, churches, associations, individuals who voluntarily bring food, clothes," said Gutenberg Destin, who coordinates emergency preparedness for the municipality.

Aid from humanitarian agencies and other organizations in Port-au-Prince had to be mostly transported by helicopter to Carrefour, with gangs controlling 2 kilometers of the main road through Martissant.

An initial count on June 8 found more than 1,100 people staying at the sports center, but the arrival of destitute families has not abated since then.

"Just last night, people arrived," Destin told AFP earlier this week. "Until then, they felt safe in the area in which they lived in Martissant but gradually the hotbed of insecurity is spreading."

The hundreds staying at the center only represent the tip of the iceberg as far as the population of displaced people is concerned.

More than 5,100 people are estimated to have taken refuge with host families scattered throughout Port-au-Prince or have otherwise fled to other provinces, a U.N. report released Monday said.

The document warns that among the displaced, some who are living with host families are suffering sexual abuse and even rape, including offers of "sex for shelter."

At the Carrefour gym, Kettelene Chateau said she can count on neighbors to look after her children when she leaves during the day to search for new housing accommodations with her husband.

"When we fled, my children were really scared -- they were shaking, they were crying, they were traumatized," the 38-year-old said.

Due to the noise and overcrowding at the gym, she sent the two youngest of her five to stay with a friend in Carrefour.

At the sports center, NGOs organize daily games so that the hundreds of children, who otherwise have little to do except wander among the mattresses, momentarily forget the ordeal they are living through.

"My children are smiling again and they are now able to sleep," Chateau said, somewhat relieved but still worried for the future.

"My 6-year-old is very aware and keeps asking me 'Mom, when are we going to go home? Will we have to live somewhere else?'" she said.

"I have to tell her that I do not know. I would like be able to tell her something, but I do not know," Chateau said.

Related Stories

Jean Adler Cactus, right, a Haitian migrant seeking asylum in the United States, works on the hair of Haitian migrant Thomas…
The Americas
Haitians in Mexico See Bleak Choices as they Seek Protection
Haitians rejoiced when Biden administration recently extended protections for those living in US, but it doesn't apply to Haitians who still hope to make it to country
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 06/07/2021 - 07:51 AM
Jean Gough, UNICEF regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean, greets an infant in a malnutrition clinic in Les…
The Americas
UNICEF Says Malnutrition Spikes for Haiti Kids Amid Pandemic
Overall, UNICEF said, about 4.4 million of Haiti's more than 11 million inhabitants lack sufficient food, including 1.9 million children
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 05/31/2021 - 09:19 AM
Migrants queue to apply for asylum and refugee status, in Tapachula
Immigration
US to Expand Haitian Eligibility for Deportation Relief Program
A new designation of so-called Temporary Protected Status (TPS) will cover an estimated 150,000 Haitians living in the US
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 05/22/2021 - 08:01 PM
Haitians demonstrate during a protest to denounce the draft constitutional referendum carried by the President Jovenel Moise on…
The Americas
EU: No Funding or European Observers for Referendum in Haiti
EU ambassador says conditions in Haiti are neither transparent nor democratic enough to warrant union's help with elections
AFP logo
By AFP
Thu, 05/06/2021 - 08:58 PM
AFP logo
By
AFP

Child Marriage

Latest News

The Americas

Thousands of Haitians Fleeing Gangs are Unsure of Their Future

(FILES) In this file photo Haitian protesters march through the streets on February 28, 2021 in Port-au-Prince, to denounce the…
Science & Health

Climate-Related Drought Disasters Threaten Development, UN Warns

FILE - Corn stalks struggling from lack of rain and a heat wave covering most of the U.S. lie flat on the ground in Farmingdale, Illinois.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Latinas Left Workforce at Highest Rate, See Slow Recovery

This undated photo provided by Teresa Marez shows her in San Antonio.
Immigration

US Expands Migration Eligibility for Some Central American Minors

Children in detention
USA

UN Calls for Better Remittance Services at Lower Cost

FILE - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.