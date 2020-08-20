Trinidad And Tobago Prime Minister Begins Second Term Following Election Result Challenges

Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is beginning his second term as the island's leader Thursday, a day after he and his revamped Cabinet were sworn in.

The ceremony at President’s House in St. Ann’s was delayed because of requests for recounts of the ballots from the August 10 general election.

The fifth and final recount was completed on Monday night and Prime Minister Rowley's ruling People's National Movement party won 22 seats, while the opposition United National Congress gained 19 seats.

Aside from bridging the divisions, which grew out of the contentious general election, Rowley's immediate challenges continues to be curtailing the spread of the coronavirus.

Trinidad and Tobago has confirmed more than 680 coronavirus cases and at least 12 deaths.