The Americas

Tropical Depression Fred Bringing Heavy Rains to Cuba, Bahamas, Florida Keys

By VOA News
August 13, 2021 05:00 AM
Tropical Storm Fred passes over Santo Domingo
A man walks near an uprooted tree after the passage of Tropical Storm Fred in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Aug. 11, 2021.

Tropical Depression Fred is producing heavy rains over eastern Cuba, the National Hurricane Center reported early Friday.

Fred is moving with maximum sustained winds of 55 kph. The center said Fred is expected to experience “slow strengthening” in the next few days and could become a tropical storm sometime Friday.

Fred is expected to move along or just north of eastern and central Cuba through Friday night, forecasters say, and be near the Florida Keys and southern Florida on Saturday. Fred is predicted to be near the west coast of Florida on Sunday.

Fred has resulted in tropical storm watches for several areas: the Cuban provinces of Ciego de Avila, Camaguey, Las Tunas, Holguin, and Granma; the Florida Keys west of Ocean Reef to the Dry Tortugas; and the southwest coast of Florida from Bonita Beach south and east to Ocean Reef including Florida Bay.

Fred is expected to produce 2.5-7.5 centimeters of rain over Cuba and the eastern Bahamas, the NHC said, while bringing as much as12.5 centimeters in some locations. In the western Bahamas, Fred is predicted to dump 7.5-12.5 centimeters, with isolated maximum totals of 20.5 centimeters.

Through Monday, 7.5-15 centimeters of rain is anticipated across the Keys, the southern and central Florida Peninsula, and north toward the Big Bend of Florida, with isolated maximum totals of 20 centimeters. The NHC said the rainfall could lead to urban, and small-stream flooding, and potentially lead to isolated moderate river flooding.

Related Stories

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows a tropical storm east of…
USA
Tropical Storm Fred Headed for Dominican Republic, Haiti
Forecasters say storm’s heavy rain could bring flooding, mudslides
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 08/11/2021 - 08:52 AM
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows a tropical storm east of…
Science & Health
US Hurricane Center Says Tropical Storm Likely to Form in Caribbean
Weather system is moving toward Puerto Rico
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 08/10/2021 - 03:27 PM
Storm clouds hover over the Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Fukushima,…
East Asia Pacific
Tropical Storm Dumps Rain on Northern Japan, Spares Olympics
Tropical Storm Nepartak has caused no damage so far
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 07/28/2021 - 02:52 AM
Rescue workers and local residents are seen walking through a flooded street following days of storms, in Gongyi, near Zhengzhou, in central China’s Henan province, July 22, 2021.
East Asia Pacific
China's Zhengzhou Begins Cleanup After Deadly Storms
Floodwaters in the central Chinese city and surrounding areas killed at least 33 people
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 07/22/2021 - 01:12 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage

Latest News

The Americas

Tropical Depression Fred Bringing Heavy Rains to Cuba, Bahamas, Florida Keys

Tropical Storm Fred passes over Santo Domingo
The Americas

Panama, Colombia Agree to Limit of 650 Migrants Per Day

Colombia's Foreign Minister Marta Lucia Ramirez, left, and Panama's Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes, talk during a press…
The Americas

US Special Envoy Meets with Haitian Civil Society, Opposition Politicians

U.S. Special Envoy Daniel Foote meets with National Police Chief Leon Charles, U.S. Ambassador Michele Sison and a police official in Haiti over the weekend, in this image posted by the national police on Twitter on July 24, 2021.
The Americas

Canada Lawyer: Huawei CFO Committed ‘Commercial Dishonesty’

(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 04, 2021, Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou arrives at British Columbia…
USA

Tropical Storm Fred Headed for Dominican Republic, Haiti

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows a tropical storm east of…