Tropical Storm Eta Forms, Ties Record for Most Named Storms

By Associated Press
October 31, 2020 11:45 PM
Tropical Storm Eta on Oct. 31, 2020. Image by National Hurricane Center.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - Tropical Storm Eta formed in the Caribbean late Saturday, tying the record for most named storms in a single Atlantic hurricane season.

The system reached maximum sustained winds of 65 kph late Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory. It's centered 435 kilometers southeast of Kingston, Jamaica.

Forecasters expect Eta to become a hurricane by Monday. The system is forecast to be near the northeastern coasts of Nicaragua and Honduras by Monday night. A hurricane watch was issued for parts of both countries. Eta was moving west at about 24 kph.

Eta is the 28th named Atlantic storm this season, tying the 2005 record for named storms. However, this is the first time the Greek letter Eta is being used as a storm name because in 2005, after the season ended meteorologists went back and determined there was a storm that should have gotten a name but didn't.

Hurricane season still has a month to go, ending Nov. 30. And in 2005, Zeta formed in the end of December.

