The Americas

Tropical Storm Isaias Forms Near Puerto Rico

By VOA News
July 30, 2020 02:53 AM
A cyclist walks along the seafront in Santo Domingo on July 29, 2020. - Dominican Republic's Emergency Operation Center (COE)…
A cyclist walks along the seafront in Santo Domingo on July 29, 2020. Dominican Republic's Emergency Operation Center increased the alert level from yellow to red ahead Tropical Storm Isaias.

Tropical Storm Isaias is churning across the Caribbean after forming near Puerto Rico on Wednesday night.

Isaias became the earliest ninth named storm on record in the Atlantic, eclipsing a nearly 15-year record set by Irene, which formed on August 7, 2005.

Tropical storm warnings are in place for much of the Caribbean, including Puerto Rico, U.S. and British Virgin Islands, St. Martin, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Turks and Caicos, and part of the Bahamas.

Heavy rains, flash flooding and strong winds are expected for the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Thursday.

The current path of Tropical Storm Isaias could move the storm towards Florida by this weekend.

Related Stories

NOAA map of storm's expected trajectory, July 24, 2020
The Americas
Tropical Storm Gonzalo Heads Toward Caribbean
US National Hurricane Center expects storm to reach Windward Islands by late Friday or early Saturday
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 07/24/2020 - 07:40
Tropical storm Gonzalo over the Atlantic Ocean, July 22, 2020 (Credit: U.S. National Hurricane Center)
The Americas
Tropical Storm Gonzalo Forms East of Windward Islands
Gonzalo has sustained winds of up to 75 kilometers per hour, and is around 2,010km east of the southern Windward Islands
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 07/22/2020 - 13:19
Pedestrians struggle to control their umbrellas due to inclement weather brought about by Tropical Storm Fay, Friday, July 10,…
USA
Fast-Moving Tropical Storm Fay Makes Landfall in New Jersey
Storm could be flooding from New Jersey to Rhode Island
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 07/10/2020 - 20:18
This GOES-16 satellite image taken at 9:30 UTC (5:30 a.m. EDT), July 10, 2020 shows Tropical Storm Fay as it moves closer to land in the northeast of the United States.
USA
Tropical Storm Fay Moves Toward Mid-Atlantic, New England
Storm picked up speed Friday morning, moving north around 10 mph (17 kph) and producing top sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph), forecasters said
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 07/10/2020 - 09:11
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage