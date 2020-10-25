The Americas

Tropical Storm Zeta Forms Near Cuba, Expected to Strengthen

By Associated Press
October 25, 2020 04:44 AM
Map of Cuba and the U.S.
Cuba

MIAMI, FLORIDA - Tropical Storm Zeta formed early Sunday off the coast of Cuba, becoming the earliest named 27th Atlantic storm recorded in an already historic hurricane season.

The system was centered about 400 kilometers south-southeast of the western tip of Cuba, forecasters with the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in a 2 a.m. EDT advisory.

Zeta was stationary, located near the Yucatan Peninsula about 415 kilometers east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico. A tropical storm warning was in effect for Pinar del Rio, Cuba, and a tropical storm watch was in effect for Cozumel and for Tulum to Rio Lagartos, Mexico.

The tropical storm had maximum sustained winds of 65 kph, forecasters said. The system was expected to reorganize and move to the north-northwest later Sunday, skirting past Cuba and the Yucatan Peninsula on Monday before entering the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday.

Zeta broke the record of the previous earliest 27th Atlantic named storm that formed Nov. 29, 2005, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

This year's season has so many storms that the hurricane center has turned to the Greek alphabet after running out of official names.

Forecasters said Zeta could bring 10 to 20 centimeters of rain to parts of the Caribbean, Mexico, southern Florida and the Florida Keys through Wednesday. Isolated totals up to 30 centimeters were possible.

Related Stories

FILE - A woman in a poncho rides a bicycle during heavy rainfall in Hanoi, Oct. 14, 2020, as tropical storm Nangka made landfall in north-central Vietnam.
East Asia Pacific
Killer Tropical Storms in Vietnam Seen as Eerily Routine
Back-to-back tropical storms Linfa and Nangka killed more than two dozen people and wiped out 84,000 hectares of cropland
Ralph Jennings
By Ralph Jennings
Sat, 10/17/2020 - 08:24 AM
A worker secures a dock before Hurricane Delta is due to arrive near Playa del Carmen, Mexico, Oct. 6, 2020.
The Americas
Caribbean Hurricane Delta Now a Category 4 Storm
Forecasters say storm with winds in excess of 215 kilometers per hour is forecast to strike Mexico's Cancun, Yucatan Peninsula
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 10/06/2020 - 12:06 PM
A firefighters' helicopter flies over flooding in the town of Ornavasso, in the northern Italian region of Piedmont, Oct. 4, 2020.
Europe
Seven Bodies Found in Northern Italy, France After Violent Storms
It brings to nine the number of people found dead after fierce rains and howling gales lashed the border area on Friday
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 10/04/2020 - 05:33 PM
Solar Storms, Massive Arctic Melt, and Next ISS Crew
00:03:01
Science & Health
Solar Storms, Massive Arctic Melt, and Next Space Station Crew
Forecasts for sun could threaten how this report is both broadcast and watched
VOA Journalist Arash Arabasadi
By Arash Arabasadi
Thu, 09/24/2020 - 04:27 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Child Marriage