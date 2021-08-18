The Americas

Tropical Storms Grace, Henri Could Become Hurricanes

By VOA News
August 18, 2021 11:45 AM
Location of Tropical Storms Grace and Henri, Aug. 18, 2021
Location of Tropical Storms Grace and Henri, Aug. 18, 2021 (Credit: U.S. National Hurricane Center)

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Grace, in the Caribbean, is likely to become a hurricane later Wednesday, while Tropical Storm Henri, in the Atlantic, could reach hurricane status later in the week. 

In its latest report, forecasters with the hurricane center say Grace is 65 kilometers  south-southeast of Grand Cayman Island and moving west toward Mexico at 26 kilometers per hour. Grace’s maximum sustained winds are about 100 kilometers per hour. The system is expected to move near or over the Cayman Islands Wednesday.

Forecasters say some additional strengthening is possible prior to the center reaching the eastern Yucatan Peninsula. Hurricane warnings are in effect for that area, including Cozumel. A hurricane watch is in effect for the Cayman Islands.

Meanwhile, in the Atlantic, forecasters are watching Tropical Storm Henri, which is currently about 260 kilometers south to southwest of Bermuda and moving west. Its current maximum sustained winds are also at about 100 kilometers per hour. They say the storm is expected to move to the north-northwest Thursday.

While the forecasters say they do not expect the storm to strengthen significantly in the next 24 hours, it could be a hurricane by Friday and by Sunday or Monday, affecting the northeastern United States.

The hurricane center advises due to the increased uncertainty in the track forecast, people living along the New England coast should monitor the progress of the storm.
 

Related Stories

City workers fill sandbags at a drive-thru sandbag distribution event for residents ahead of the arrival of rains associated…
USA
Tropical Storm Warnings Issued for NW Florida as Fred Closes In
Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Grace likely to spare most of Hispaniola 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 08/16/2021 - 04:53 AM
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Tropical Storm Fred in the Caribbean as it passes south of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, Aug. 11, 2021.
The Americas
Fred Regains Tropical Storm Status, Grace Downgraded
Both storms threaten heavy rain and flooding in the southern US and Caribbean region
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 08/15/2021 - 04:23 AM
City workers load sandbags at a drive-thru sandbag distribution event for residents ahead of the arrival of rains associated with tropical depression Fred, Aug. 13, 2021, at Grapeland Park in Miami.
USA
Tropical Storm Grace Strengthens as Fred Weakens in Caribbean
Fred is expected to re-develop Sunday over the Gulf of Mexico
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 08/14/2021 - 09:08 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage

Latest News

The Americas

Tropical Storms Grace, Henri Could Become Hurricanes

Location of Tropical Storms Grace and Henri, Aug. 18, 2021
The Americas

Leading Cuban Dissident Ordered to Serve 4 Year Prison Sentence

FILE - Jose Daniel Ferrer (R), who leads the Patriotic Union of Cuba (UNPACU), the country's largest dissident group, sits at UNPACU's headquarter in Santiago de Cuba, Dec. 2, 2016.
The Americas

Injured in Haiti’s Quake Continue to Show up at Hospitals

Injured people sit in the ambulance that transferred them from another town to the Immaculee Conception hospital in Les Cayes,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

France Battles COVID Cases in Overseas Territories
Emergency Medical Service (SAMU) staff arrive to the Pole Caraibes international airport in Pointe-a-Pitre to help stretched…
The Americas

Heavy Rain Briefly Halts Haiti Rescue, Aid Efforts

People affected by Saturday's earthquake recover their belongings under the rain of Tropical Depression Grace at a refugee camp…