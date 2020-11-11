The Americas

Trudeau Says Canada Will Not Bow to China's ‘Coercive Diplomacy’

By Reuters
November 11, 2020 06:19 PM
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a ceremony at the National War Memorial on Remembrance Day in Ottawa
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire, attend a ceremony at the National War Memorial on Remembrance Day in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, November 11, 2020.

LONDON - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday that his country would not cave to pressure from China over the case of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, who was arrested in Canada on a U.S. warrant almost two years ago. 

The case has caused a diplomatic chill between Canada and China, which soon after Meng's arrest detained two Canadian citizens, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, on espionage charges. 

"We don't believe in coercive diplomacy and ... we actually deeply believe that if you start giving into that kind of pressure, you'll leave yourself worse off for the long term," Trudeau said Wednesday in an interview during an online conference hosted by the Financial Times. 

"China continues to think that they can just put enough pressure on us, and we will ... give in. But that's exactly the opposite of our position," he said. 

Meng has denied charges brought against her in the United States and is fighting extradition from house arrest in Vancouver. 

