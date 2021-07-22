The Americas

Is UN Peacekeeping Losing its Appeal?

By Jay Heisler
July 22, 2021 02:45 AM
An Italian U.N. peacekeeping soldier looks through binoculars on a road that leads to a U.N. post along the border known as Ras…
FILE - An Italian UN peacekeeping soldier looks through binoculars on a road that leads to a UN post along the border known as Ras Naqoura where Lebanese and Israeli delegations are meeting, in Naqoura, Lebanon, May 4, 2021.

HALIFAX, CANADA - Almost 65 years after then-Canadian Prime Minister Lester Pearson won the Nobel Peace Prize for initiating the first U.N. peacekeeping mission, his country – which long prided itself on its role in subsequent missions -- has only a few dozen remaining peacekeepers deployed around the world.

That is down from a record 3,300 Canadian troops deployed in peacekeeping missions in the early 1990s, part of a wider trend that Canadian military experts attribute to the changing nature of conflict in a post-Cold War world.

U.N. peacekeeping is “falling out of fashion,” says Major Tim Dunne, a retired public affairs officer in the Canadian Armed Forces who deployed in numerous peacekeeping missions beginning in the 1970s and is currently a research fellow with the Canadian Global Affairs Institute.

Until the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, Dunne tells VOA, most global conflicts were driven by competition between the United States and the Soviet Union, creating the need for an impartial army to stand between them.

But, he says, most modern conflicts – whether in Bosnia-Herzegovina and Rwanda during the 1990s or in Syria and Iraq today -- are too messy and chaotic for the old model of peacekeeping to work.

“The factors that allow for effective peacekeeping aren’t there anymore,” Dunne says. “You don’t have the same factions that allow for an easy creation of a cease-fire. You descend into other kinds of conflict.”

It is not only Canada that is having second thoughts about the value of U.N. peacekeeping, which currently supports just 13 missions, seven of them in Africa.

“Another case you may consider is the Sahel,” says Emily Estelle of the Washington-based American Enterprise Institute. She points to the lack of public support in Western nations for the costly and sometimes dangerous missions.

“France leads the counterterrorism mission in Mali but is working to reduce its involvement and end the mission, in part because of domestic pressure and an upcoming election,” Estelle says in a telephone interview. That, she says, is “in line with what we’ve seen in Canada and the U.S.”

Estelle points to the struggles of the African Union’s mission to Somalia as another example.

“All in all, waning support for peacekeeping in the West is rippling into sub-Saharan Africa,” she says. “Neither Malian nor Somali forces are capable of filling the gap left by peacekeepers and other foreign forces if and when they withdraw.”

Rwandan MINUSCA peacekeeping forces patrol outside Bangui, Central African Republic, Saturday Jan. 23, 2021. Intermittent…
FILE Rwandan MINUSCA peacekeeping forces patrol outside Bangui, Central African Republic, Jan. 23, 2021.

Charlie Herbert, a former senior NATO adviser to the Afghan Ministry of the Interior and a former director at the Defense Academy of the United Kingdom, points to the success of military might in overthrowing rogue regimes like Saddam Hussein’s Iraq and Moammar Gadhafi’s Libya, and the struggles to stabilize those nations afterward.

“It’s hard to imagine any Western nation committing to discretionary ‘wars of choice’ over the next decade or two, and with a rising China and a resurgent Russia both challenging the rules-based international order, it is perhaps inevitable that NATO nations are once more looking at a more traditional model of deterrence and competition,” he says.

“Operations in the so called ‘gray zone’ and hybrid warfare have become the lexicon of the 2020s in the way that COIN [counterinsurgency] and CT [counterterrorism] dominated thinking in the earlier years of this century.”

Herbert was referring to unconventional warfare and conflicts that fall short of war.

In the case of Canada, the nation’s long-standing commitment to U.N. peacekeeping operations has largely been replaced by involvement in NATO missions such as its participation in the coalition that defeated the Islamic State extremist group in Iraq and Syria, and the NATO mission now winding down in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s administration has promised to commit more troops and police to international peacekeeping, but the proposed numbers remain only in the hundreds.

Britain, too, is showing some interest in a revival of U.N. peacekeeping, according to Herbert, who sees that as a reaction to the decision to pull NATO forces out of Afghanistan.

“The withdrawal from Afghanistan marks the end of an era, and for now the end of enduring stabilization operations in distant places,” Herbert says. “It provides an opportunity for all Western nations to reconsider the use of their military as an instrument of their foreign policy.

“In the UK, for example, it has been the catalyst to reinvest in high-end U.N. peacekeeping operations, after a hiatus throughout the Iraq and Afghan wars. The UK commitment to MINUSMA – the U.N. stabilization mission in Mali – is an interesting and positive example of a NATO member reinvesting in peacekeeping operations.”

Whether other Western nations will follow London’s lead remains to be seen.

Related Stories

Fatima, an internally displaced Afghan woman who fled her home due to fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal
Women's Groups Call for UN Peacekeeping Force in Afghanistan
They warn that women’s hard-won gains are at risk as Taliban offensive gains control
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 07/16/2021 - 01:18 AM
FILE - Rwandan peacekeepers, part of the U.N.-African Union mission in Darfur (UNAMID), stand guard in the town of Golo, in central Darfur, Sudan, June 19, 2017.
Africa
UN, African Union Peacekeepers Hand Over 14 Darfur Bases to Sudan
After being run by UNAMID peacekeepers for 13 years, the sites are now under government control and to be used by local populations
Michael Atit
By Michael Atit
Sun, 07/04/2021 - 07:51 PM
United Nations Peacekeepers in Yei, South Sudan, July 13, 2017. The United Nations says it is considering putting a…
USA
UN States Agree to $6 Billion Peacekeeping Budget, Averting Shutdown
The 193-member UN General Assembly budget committee agreed to the peacekeeping budget for the year through June 30, 2022
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 06/29/2021 - 06:32 PM
Peacekeepers from the United Nations Mission in the Republic of South Sudan (UNMISS) provide security during a visit of UNCHR…
South Sudan in Focus
South Sudan Blocks UN Peacekeepers from Volatile Areas 
New United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS)chief says peacekeepers are not able to patrol in Western Equatoria and Western Bahr El Ghazal states, due to lack of consent from South Sudan government 
John Tanza Bio Photo
By John Tanza
Mon, 06/14/2021 - 10:38 AM
Default Author Profile
By
Jay Heisler

Child Marriage

Latest News

Tokyo Olympics

Canada To Have 30-40 Athletes at Friday's Opening Ceremony

Canada's softball players gather after loosing the game during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games softball opening round game between…
The Americas

More Residents Flee as Fires Ravage Western Canada

Fire from the Bootleg Fire illuminates smoke at night near Bly, Oregon on July 16, 2021. - The extreme drought-hit western…
Silicon Valley & Technology

Mexico Investigates Alleged Graft in Spyware Purchase

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a news conference in Mexico City
The Americas

Dozens Arrested in Fresh Colombia Protests, Police Say

Demonstrators clash with the police during an anti-government protest in Cali, Colombia, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, as the county…
Tokyo Olympics

Pele Hails Marta as 'Inspiration' After Olympics Landmark

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Soccer Football - Women - Group F - China v Brazil - Miyagi Stadium, Miyagi, Japan - July 21, 2021. …