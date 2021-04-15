The Americas

UN Releases $1M in Emergency Funding for St. Vincent

By Agence France-Presse
April 15, 2021 09:40 PM
Ash rises into the air as La Soufriere volcano erupts on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. …
FILE - Ash rises into the air as the La Soufriere volcano erupts on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, April 13, 2021.

UNITED NATIONS - The United Nations on Thursday released $1 million from its emergency fund to provide aid to the Caribbean nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines following a series of devastating volcanic eruptions, the body's spokesman said.

The funds will provide for "urgent humanitarian assistance to impacted people, especially those who have been evacuated," Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

U.N. agencies will be able to distribute drinking water and hygiene kits, as well as money for the most vulnerable to buy food, he said.

About 20,000 people were evacuated from the vicinity of the La Soufriere volcano on St. Vincent, which began erupting last Friday for the first time since 1979.

About 4,500 people are in shelters, and the country's airspace is closed.

"Most homes in St. Vincent are without water, and most of the country's 110,000 people have been impacted by ash fall," Dujarric said.

Eruptions have continued to occur daily, with ash clouds covering the country and reaching surrounding islands.

The U.N. said Wednesday that depending on winds, the volcanic eruptions could have an environmental and economic impact on Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Lucia, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, Martinique, and Guadeloupe.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is the smallest state to ever sit on the U.N. Security Council, where its two-year term as a nonpermanent member ends in December.

Related Stories

A man rides his bicycle past fields covered with volcanic ash a day after the La Soufriere volcano erupted, in Kingstown, on…
The Americas
St. Vincent Seeks Water, Funds as Volcano Keeps Erupting 
Between 16,000 to 20,000 people have been evacuated
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 04/14/2021 - 01:57 AM
Vehicles drive on the main Black Rock road, covered with ash coming from the St. Vincent eruption of La Soufriere volcano, on…
The Americas
Volcano in St. Vincent Continues to Erupt
Heavy ashfall and debris have damaged some buildings; residents reported widespread power outages Sunday
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 04/12/2021 - 02:06 PM
A man rides his bicycle past fields covered with volcanic ash a day after the La Soufriere volcano erupted, in Kingstown, on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, April 10, 2021.
The Americas
St. Vincent Without Power as Volcano Erupts Intermittently
Power outages and water shutoffs have been reported across the ash-covered Caribbean island
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 04/11/2021 - 05:01 PM
A woman and a girl walk wearing protective head coverings walk on a street covered with volcanic ash a day after the La…
The Americas
Ash Coats Caribbean Island of Saint Vincent After Volcano Eruption
Rumbling noises continue to emanate from the volcano
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 04/11/2021 - 12:30 AM
AFP logo
By
Agence France-Presse

Child Marriage

Latest News

The Americas

Canadian Lawmaker Apologizes for Appearing Naked During Virtual Legislative Session 

President Barack Obama addresses the Canadian Parliament in the House of Commons in Ottawa, Wednesday, June 29, 2016. (AP Photo…
The Americas

UNHCR to Help Mexico Deal with Rising Tide of Asylum Claims  

Unaccompanied minors from Central America line up to be transported by U.S. Customs Border Protection officials, after crossing…
The Americas

Diaspora Expresses Concerns About Haiti’s Security During Town Hall on Referendum

Haitian election officials Esperancia Cesar, left, Mathias Pierre, center and Guylande Mesadieu listen to diaspora questions
The Americas

US Looks Forward to Cooperating With Haiti's Interim Prime Minister

Claude Joseph, Haiti's acting prime minister
USA

US Vice President to Visit Mexico, Guatemala 

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a virtual meeting with outside national security experts in Vice President's…