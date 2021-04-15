The Americas

UNHCR to Help Mexico Deal with Rising Tide of Asylum Claims  

By Lisa Schlein
April 15, 2021 08:50 AM
Unaccompanied minors from Central America line up to be transported by U.S. Customs Border Protection officials, after crossing…
FILE - Unaccompanied minors from Central America line up to be transported by U.S. Customs officials, after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico on rafts, in Penitas, Texas, March 26, 2021.

GENEVA - The United Nations refugee agency is scaling up programs in Mexico to help the country tackle the growing number of asylum applications and assist asylum seekers while their claims are being processed.  

The number of people seeking asylum in Mexico has increased dramatically in recent years.  Mexico’s Commission for Refugee Assistance says that between 2014 and 2019 registered asylum claims jumped from just 2,000 to 70,000 per year — a spike of over 3,000 percent.  

Migrants recently expelled from the U.S. after trying to seek asylum sit next to the international bridge in the Mexican border…
FILE - Migrants recently expelled from the U.S. after trying to seek asylum sit next to the international bridge in the Mexican border city of Reynosa, March 27, 2021.

The United Nations refugee agency reports that asylum applications dropped significantly throughout most of last year because of COVID-19 border closures and other movement restrictions.     

However, UNHCR spokeswoman Aikaterini Kitidi says numbers have risen sharply in the first quarter of this year, reaching an all-time monthly high of more than 9,000 claims in March.     

“The majority of asylum applications are related to violence affecting hundreds of thousands of people in parts of Central America, including threats, forced recruitment, extortion, sexual violence and murder.  It is also an indication of the significant efforts that Mexico is making to offer protection to those fleeing for their lives,” she said.    

Kitidi says the UNHCR is working to shrink the huge backlog of asylum claims.  She says the agency is helping Mexico expand its asylum procedures by boosting its registration and case processing capacity.   

“We have also scaled up our own programs to assist asylum seekers with their claims and to help recognized refugees integrate into their host communities.  Among others, we launched an innovative program under which refugees are relocated and able to take advantage of job and educational opportunities in cities in central and northern Mexico,” she said.    

Four-year-old Arony Maude from Honduras rests next to her uncle Edgar Omar, also from Honduras, and the rest of her family…
FILE - Four-year-old Arony Maude from Honduras rests next to her uncle Edgar Omar, also from Honduras, and the rest of her family along a motorway, on their way to the United States, in El Ceibo, Tabasco, Mexico, March 26, 2021

Kitidi says U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration has asked the UNHCR for help in ending the Remain in Mexico Program.  This program was instituted by former President Donald Trump’s administration.  It allows U.S. border officers to return non-Mexican asylum seekers to Mexico until their claims are heard in a U.S. immigration court.   

This policy has come under intense criticism from human rights activists.  They say it exposes thousands of vulnerable migrants and asylum seekers to exploitation, kidnapping, extortion and sexual assault from criminal gangs operating in Mexico.  

Related Stories

Migrants Detained at US Border Say They Are Driven by Desperation
00:01:54
USA
Migrants Detained at US Border Say Desperation Drives Them
Surge in unaccompanied minors and family units trying to cross southern border with Mexico poses challenges for Biden administration
Default Author Profile
By Celia Mendoza
Sat, 04/10/2021 - 02:53 AM
A migrant carrying a baby crosses the Chucunaque river after walking for five days in the Darien Gap, in Bajo Chiquito village,…
The Americas
UN: Increase in Child Migrants Through Dangerous Darien Gap
The Darien Gap is a 60-mile (97-kilometer) stretch of roadless jungle that provides the only land route north out of South America
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 03/29/2021 - 09:41 PM
Biden Focuses on Housing Child Migrants at the Border
00:01:59
Immigration
Biden Focuses on Housing Child Migrants at the Border
The surge of migrants at the border is on pace to be the biggest in 20 years, according to the administration
Michelle Quinn
By Michelle Quinn
Sun, 03/21/2021 - 06:59 PM
Migrants walk on train tracks on their journey from Central America to the U.S. border., in Palenque, Chiapas state, Mexico,…
Immigration
Biden to Migrants Heading for US-Mexico Border: Stay Home
Republicans, Democrats blame each other for latest immigration crisis
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Wed, 03/17/2021 - 12:51 PM
Lisa Schlein
By
Lisa Schlein

Child Marriage

Latest News

The Americas

UNHCR to Help Mexico Deal with Rising Tide of Asylum Claims  

Unaccompanied minors from Central America line up to be transported by U.S. Customs Border Protection officials, after crossing…
The Americas

Diaspora Expresses Concerns About Haiti’s Security During Town Hall on Referendum

A boy runs out from the Nissan auto dealership set ablaze during a protest by a sector of the police force known as Fantom 509…
The Americas

US Looks Forward to Cooperating With Haiti's Interim Prime Minister

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, left, speaks with Claude Joseph, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of…
USA

US Vice President to Visit Mexico, Guatemala 

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a virtual meeting with outside national security experts in Vice President's…
The Americas

Haiti Order Raises Hopes for Women Seeking Child Support From UN Peacekeepers

U.N. peacekeepers lower the U.N. flag during an event marking an end of the Mission of United Nations for the Stabilization in…