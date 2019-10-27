Uruguay Votes For New President

Voters in Uruguay are going to the polls Sunday to select a new president who will replace incumbent Tabare Vazquez.

Uruguayan presidents are not allowed to serve consecutive terms, but the ruling, left-leaning Broad Front party has been at the helm of the country since 2005.

Polls indicate that Broad Front's Daniel Martinez will be the frontrunner in Sunday's vote, but he will likely have to face a runoff.

Martinez's main rival is the conservative National Party's Luis Lacalle Pou, according to the polls.

Voters will also elect 99 deputies and 30 senators.

Uruguayans will also vote on constitutional reforms meant to improve their security after last year's record 414 murders. The reforms include possible life sentences for serious crimes, night-time raids by police, and military involvement in domestic law enforcement.