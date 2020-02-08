US, Canada Women Soccer Teams Head to 2020 Olympics

Sam Mewis scored a pair of goals to help lead a dominant United States to a 4-0 rout over Mexico Friday, clinching a spot in the 2020 Olympics.

FIFA’s No. 1 ranked women’s team, the U.S. women played up to their lofty status as they blasted Mexico in the semi-finals of the CONCACAF women’s Olympic qualifying championship.

The U.S. advanced to Sunday’s final against Canada, also Tokyo-bound after defeating Costa Rica 1-0 in a tight match earlier in the day.

The Americans had no such challenge in their home tilt at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Rose Lavelle gave the team an early advantage with a goal in the fifth minute, while Mewis netted her first in the 14th.

Mexico could do little to make an impression as the U.S. controlled possession.

Mewis added her second score in the 67th minute, and Christen Press completed the scoring six minutes later.

The U.S., now on a 27-match unbeaten streak, are keen to make amends for a quarter-final at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Canada defeats Costa Rica

For Canada, Jordyn Huitema’s second-half strike earned the win over Costa Rica.

Canada dominated possession in a frustrating opening half but lacked inspiration in the attacking zone, managing a single shot on target.

The Canadians continued to press after the break and were finally rewarded in the 72nd minute when Huitema hit the post from close range but then coolly slotted the rebound into the back of the net for her seventh of the tournament.

“I think the first thing I said to the team was, that’s my luck for 2020,” said Huitema. “I said that’s all of it right there that it came off the post and right back to my foot.”

Eighth-ranked Canada, bronze medal winners at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, have won all four of their matches and head to Sunday’s final against the U.S. having yet to concede a goal.