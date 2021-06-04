The Americas

US Expresses 'Deep Concern' About Guatemala Anti-corruption Backlash

By Reuters
June 04, 2021 08:51 PM
FILE - In this April 3, 2019 file photo, Juan Francisco Sandoval, Guatemala's lead prosecutor against impunity, poses for a…
FILE - Juan Francisco Sandoval, Guatemala's lead prosecutor against impunity, is pictured during an interview in Guatemala City, April 3, 2019.

GUATEMALA CITY - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed "deep concern" Friday to his Guatemalan counterpart about efforts to abolish a leading anti-corruption unit in the attorney general's office, a U.S. spokesman said.

The call between Blinken and Foreign Minister Pedro Brolo took place ahead of a visit to Guatemala by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris starting Sunday. The Biden administration has made the fight against corruption a central plank of its foreign policy strategy.

"We are closely following the recent challenges to anti-corruption efforts in Guatemala," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

Guatemala's Special Prosecutor's Office Against Impunity (FECI), led by prosecutor Juan Francisco Sandoval, has been hit with legal challenges in recent days seeking to declare it unconstitutional.

Sandoval receives vocal backing from Washington.

"The secretary expressed deep concern about any efforts to abolish anti-corruption offices, such as FECI," Price said.

Perceived agenda

President Alejandro Giammattei told Reuters this week that he believed FECI's chief had a left-wing agenda that affected his work. Giammattei said his government was committed to fighting corruption and that he would not interfere with the attorney general's office.

Giammattei said he was not involved in the pressure on FECI, despite himself having been imprisoned during a case Sandoval was involved in.

"The preservation of independent institutions that fight corruption and impunity is fundamental to addressing challenges to security, prosperity and governance in Guatemala," Price said.

In a statement, Brolo said the call was part of everyday communications with Washington. He emphasized Guatemala's "firm conviction" in strengthening institutions as a key part of fighting corruption and thanked the U.S. for its support.

Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Child Marriage

Latest News

The Americas

El Salvador to End Work With OAS Anti-impunity Mission

FILE PHOTO: Attorney General Rodolfo Delgado arrives at a news conference at the site where authorities are excavating a…
The Americas

Trudeau Calls on Catholic Church to Apologize, Turn Over Indigenous School Documents

Kamloops Indian Residential School survivor Stanley Paul, 76, sits by a growing makeshift memorial at the former residential…
The Americas

US Expresses 'Deep Concern' About Guatemala Anti-corruption Backlash

FILE - In this April 3, 2019 file photo, Juan Francisco Sandoval, Guatemala's lead prosecutor against impunity, poses for a…
Press Freedom

The Risky Job of Covering Local Elections in Mexico

FILE - In this May 16, 2017, file photo, a woman places a candle in front of pictures of murdered journalists Miroslava Breach,…
USA

US Taps Humanitarian Groups to Determine Which Asylum-Seekers Should Gain Entry

FILE - In this May 17, 2021, file photo a group of migrants mainly from Honduras and Nicaragua wait along a road after turning…