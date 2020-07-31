The Americas

US Frowns Upon Iranian Supermarket in Venezuela's Capital

By Associated Press
July 31, 2020 09:30 AM
A sign for the first Iranian supermarket that is set to open its doors in Latin America stands near a poor neighborhood in…
Sign for the first Iranian supermarket that is set to open its doors in Latin America stands near a poor neighborhood in Caracas, Venezuela, July 29, 2020.

NEW YORK - U.S. officials frowned upon the opening of an Iranian supermarket in Venezuela's capital, saying Thursday that any presence of Iran in the Western Hemisphere is "not something we look very favorably on."  
 
Acting Assistant Secretary for U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs Michael Kozak told journalists in a call that the opening of the market shows this is like an alliance of "pariah" states.
 
"I would be surely surprised if Venezuela is able to obtain much benefit from Iran," said Kozak in his response to a reporter's question about the supermarket. "Iran is willing to play around, is willing to sell stuff to Venezuela when Venezuela really does not have the money to be buying very much."
 
An Iranian cargo ship docked in Venezuela in June carrying food for the new market in Caracas, weeks after the Islamic Republic had already sent five tankers loaded with gasoline to the fuel-starved nation. The recent deliveries signal a newly blossoming relationship between the two nations in defiance of stiff financial sanctions by the Trump administration against each of them.  
 
The new Megasis supermarket, in the east of Caracas, was launched Wednesday amid a tightening of the coronavirus quarantine. The inauguration was a private event attended only by Venezuelan government officials, Iranian diplomatic personnel and businessmen, according to images a journalist for the Telesur television channel posted on her Twitter account.  
 
The supermarket is expected to open to the public this week.
 
Kozak described Iran on Thursday as "the world's biggest sponsor on terrorism."
 
"Iran is not going to save Venezuela from the situation it has put itself in, but it does put itself in a more dangerous situation by playing these games," he said.
 
Megasis is headed by Iranian businessman Issa Rezaei, who runs a chain of 700 supermarkets in Iran.  
 
On Tuesday, Rezaei said on Twitter that "our goal is commercial." He also said he is buying Venezuelan products like mangos, pineapples and wood to take to Iran.
 
Venezuela has the world's largest oil reserves, and critics of President Nicolás Maduro point to the nation's reliance on Iran for gasoline as an example of the socialist government's failure.  
 
The U.S. seeks to oust Maduro, backing his political rival Juan Guaidó.  
 
Maduro blames many of the problems on U.S. sanctions and other measures to undermine his rule. He says the U.S. wants to install a puppet government so it can exploit Venezuela's vast resources.

Related Stories

In this April 29, 2020 photo, Venezuelan shipping magnate Wilmer Ruperti smokes a cigarette during an interview in Caracas,…
USA
Venezuela Sanctions Set Off Fight For 'Plundered' Oil Cargo
The ship was hired to transport the gasoline to a ship near Aruba but along the way its owners suspected the cargo's real destination was Venezuela and turned back to avoid potentially violating sanctions
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 06/30/2020 - 14:39
U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook and his delegation, seated right, meet Estonian officials at the Estonian foreign ministry in Tallinn, July 28, 2020. (Estonian Foreign Ministry)
VOA News on Iran
US Tries to Extend UN Arms Embargo on Iran Despite Obstacles
US envoy travels to Middle East, Europe to seek support for extending Iran arms embargo through prospective US-sponsored UN resolution opposed by China, Russia
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Thu, 07/30/2020 - 23:46
FILE PHOTO: An oil tanker is seen in the sea outside the Puerto La Cruz oil refinery in Puerto La Cruz
USA
US Turns Screws on Maritime Industry to Cut Off Venezuela's Oil
US sanctions have driven Venezuela's oil exports to their lowest levels in nearly 80 years
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 07/13/2020 - 01:47
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Child Marriage