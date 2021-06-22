The Americas

US Gives More Asylum-seekers Waiting in Mexico Another Shot

By Associated Press
June 22, 2021 06:32 PM
FILE - In this May 17, 2021 file photo, a group of migrants mainly from Honduras and Nicaragua wait along a road after turning…
FILE - In this May 17, 2021 file photo, a group of migrants mainly from Honduras and Nicaragua wait along a road after turning themselves in upon crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, in La Joya, Texas.

SAN DIEGO - Thousands of asylum-seekers whose claims were dismissed or denied under a Trump administration policy that forced them to wait in Mexico for their court hearings will be allowed to return for another chance at humanitarian protection, the Homeland Security Department said Tuesday.

Registration begins Wednesday, June  23, 2021, for asylum-seekers who were subject to the “Remain in Mexico” policy and either had their cases dismissed or denied for failing to appear in court, The Associated Press has learned.

Under that criteria, it is unclear how many people will be eligible to be released into the United States pending a decision on their cases, according to a senior Homeland Security official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the announcement had not been made public.

FILE - In this May 11, 2021, file photo, migrant women carry children in the rain at an intake area after turning themselves in…
FILE - A group of migrants mainly from Honduras and Nicaragua wait along a road after turning themselves in upon crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, in La Joya, Texas, May 17, 2021.

But Michele Klein Solomon, the International Organization for Migration’s director for North America, Central America and the Caribbean, told the AP that she expected at least 10,000. Her organization is working closely with the administration to bring people to the border and ensure they test negative for COVID-19 before being allowed in the country.

The estimate could be low. There are nearly 7,000 asylum-seekers whose cases were dismissed — the vast majority in San Diego — and more than 32,000 whose cases were denied, mostly in Texas, according to Syracuse University's Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse. It is unknown how many cases were denied for failure to appear in court.

Many are believed to have left the Mexican border region, thinking their cases were finished, raising the possibility that they will make the dangerous trek to return. The official said the administration is aware of those dangers and considering bringing people to the United States, as it is doing to reunite families that remain separated years after Trump's “zero tolerance" policy on illegal crossings.

The move is another significant effort at redress for Trump policies that Biden administration officials and their allies say were cruel and inhumane and defenders say were extremely effective at discouraging asylum-seekers from coming to the U.S.

Biden halted the policy his first day in office and soon allowed an estimated 26,000 asylum-seekers with active cases to return to the United States while their cases play out, a process that can take years in a court system backlogged with more than 1.3 million cases. More than 12,300 people with active cases have been admitted to the U.S. since February, while others who have registered but not yet entered the country bring the count to about 17,000.

That still leaves out tens of thousands of asylum-seekers whose claims were denied or dismissed under the policy, known officially as “Migrant Protection Protocols.” Advocates have been pressing for months for them to get another chance, but the administration has been silent, leaving them in legal limbo.

 

Related Stories

FILE - In this May 17, 2021, file photo a group of migrants mainly from Honduras and Nicaragua wait along a road after turning…
USA
US Taps Humanitarian Groups to Determine Which Asylum-Seekers Should Gain Entry
The groups will determine who is most vulnerable in Mexico, and their criteria has not been made public
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 06/04/2021 - 07:20 AM
A person seeking asylum in the U.S. and waiting in Mexico, hangs laundry on a clothesline at a camp in Matamoros, Mexico,…
Immigration
US Gives Hope to Previously Denied Asylum-Seekers in Camp
Some are told US government may reopen their cases and they may eventually be able to enter US to wait out asylum process
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 03/06/2021 - 06:38 PM
Asylum seekers receive food as they wait for news of policy changes at the border, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Tijuana, Mexico…
Immigration
Two Dozen Asylum-seekers Enter US as Biden Unwinds Trump Program
The day marked the start of an effort to unwind one of former President Donald Trump's most restrictive immigration policies
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 02/19/2021 - 06:34 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Child Marriage

Latest News

The Americas

US Gives More Asylum-seekers Waiting in Mexico Another Shot

FILE - In this May 17, 2021 file photo, a group of migrants mainly from Honduras and Nicaragua wait along a road after turning…
The Americas

Brazil's Congress Passes Bill to Privatize Electric Utility

A man stands in front of power lines connecting pylons of high-tension electricity near Brasilia, Brazil August 29, 2018…
The Americas

Millions Join Mexico Quake Drills After Pandemic Eases

People take part in an earthquake drill, the first since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, in Mexico City on June 21,…
Africa

UNHCR Touts Higher Refugee Resettlements, Eventually

FILE - Children of Afghan refugees play outside tents in Afghan Basti area on the outskirts of Lahore, Pakistan, June 19, 2021.

UN Refugee Report Tallies Record Number of People on the Move

UN Refugee Report Tallies Record Number of People on the Move