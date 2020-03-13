The Americas

US Sanctions Another Russian Company for Supporting Maduro Regime

By VOA News
March 13, 2020 04:04 AM
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro delivers his annual state of the nation speech during a special session of the National…
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro delivers his annual state of the nation speech during a special session of the National Constituent Assembly, in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 14, 2020.

The United States imposed sanctions on another Russian state-controlled Rosneft Oil subsidiary for providing financial help to Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro regime.

Trading International S.A. (TNK), a Swiss-based unit of Rosneft that has been operating in the oil sector of the Venezuelan economy, was directly involved in efforts to assist Rosneft Trading S.A. (RTSA) to evade U.S. sanctions, the U.S. government said Thursday.

“TNK Trading International S.A. is another Rosneft subsidiary brokering the sale and transport of Venezuelan crude oil,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement. “The Trump administration remains committed to targeting those who support the corrupt regime’s exploitation of Venezuela’s oil assets.”

TNK purchased nearly 14 million barrels of crude oil from Petroleos de Venezuela (PdVSA) in January 2020 alone, U.S. officials said.

The measure against TNK follows U.S. sanctions against Rosneft Trading S.A. Feb. 18, 2020 on similar claims.

“The people of Venezuela, interim President Juan Guaido, and the democratically elected National Assembly need the continued support of our international partners,” U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement. “We call on the international community to join us in applying stronger pressure on Maduro and his corrupt former regime to relinquish its illegitimate hold on power in Venezuela.”

In January 2019, the U.S. recognized Guaido as the OPEC nation’s legitimate interim president and since then has increased its economic and diplomatic pressure to force the ousting of Maduro’s regime.

About 60 nations recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido last year as Venezuela’s legitimate leader and consider Maduro to be illegitimate.

Related Stories

A road is blocked by protestors after authorities raised gasoline prices, in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Protesters…
USA
US Calls Out Iran, China and Venezuela on Human Rights Abuses
Secretary of State Pompeo releases the State Department's annual human rights report on Wednesday
Nike Ching
By Nike Ching
Wed, 03/11/2020 - 13:36
A man kneels in front of police blocking a march called by opposition political leader Juan Guaido in Caracas, Venezuela.
The Americas
Venezuelan Police Break Up Opposition Protest March
March called by opposition leader Juan Guaido aimed at reviving street protests against leftist President Nicolas Maduro, who continues to cling to power despite international recognition of Guaido as legitimate interim president
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 03/11/2020 - 05:43
FILE - Supporters of the Venezuelan opposition confront members of the Bolivarian National Police as they attempted to block a main avenue during a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela, Nov. 18, 2019.
The Americas
UN: Attacks in Venezuela Spike Against Government's Political Opponents
The UN human rights office says it has documented attacks on dissidents, demonstrators and journalists by security forces and government supporters
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Tue, 03/10/2020 - 12:58
FILE- Dugleidi Salcedo complains to a neighbor about the high price of food as she prepares arepas for her three sons in her kitchen in the Petare slum, in Caracas, Venezuela, Feb. 14, 2019.
The Americas
UN Study: 1 of Every 3 Venezuelans is Facing Hunger
A study by the U.N. World Food Program says one in every three people in Venezuela is struggling to put enough food on the table to meet minimum nutrition requirements as the nation's severe economic contraction and political upheaval persist
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 02/23/2020 - 20:11
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Child Marriage