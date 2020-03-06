The Americas

US Sanctions Nicaraguan Police

By VOA News
March 06, 2020 12:59 AM
A demonstrator wearing the national flag looks at pictures of protesters who died during the protests against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's government last year, in Managua, Nov. 2, 2019.
A demonstrator wearing the national flag looks at pictures of protesters who died during the protests against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's government last year, after a religious service at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua, Nov. 2, 2019.

The U.S. Thursday slapped sanctions on Nicaragua’s national police and three top police commissioners for what it calls serious human rights abuses against anti-government demonstrators.

“The Ortega regime has utilized the Nicaraguan National Police as a tool in its campaign of violent repression against the Nicaraguan people,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said. “Treasury is committed to holding accountable those who seek to silence pro-democracy voices in Nicaragua.”

Any assets the police or the three officials (Juan Antonio Valle Valle, Luis Alberto Perez Olivas and Justo Pastor Urbina) have in the United States are frozen and U.S. citizens are barred from doing business with them.

The Trump administration accuses Nicaraguan police of using live ammunition against peaceful protesters, organizing death squads, arbitrary killings, and kidnappings. It says some of the victims have been opposition political leaders.

Protests erupted in Nicaragua in 2018 over cuts in welfare benefits and soon grew into overall anger against President Daniel Ortega’s government. The opposition accuses Ortega — a one-time leftist hero — of becoming more and more autocratic, like the dictatorship he helped topple in 1979.

He has so far refused resign or to call for early elections.

Human rights groups say the police crackdown on protesters has killed more than 300 people, a number Nicaraguan officials dispute.

Related Stories

An ambulance passes a police checkpoint to evacuate people from the San Miguel church, where mothers of political prisoners…
The Americas
Nicaraguan Mothers on Hunger Strike Taken From Church to Hospital
The nine mothers are demanding the freedom of their children, whom they say are political prisoners
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 11/23/2019 - 00:21
A riot police officer blocks the entrance of Central American University (UCA) during a protest against the government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, in Managua, Nicaragua, Nov. 19, 2019.
The Americas
Human Rights Situation in Nicaragua 'Critical,' Regional Body Says
Major demonstrations last year left some 300 people dead
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 11/20/2019 - 00:43
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018 photo, provided by the Nicaraguan National Police, prisoners detained and imprisoned during uprisings against the government of President Daniel Ortega, are shown to the press in Managua, Nicaragua.
The Americas
US Sanctions 3 Nicaraguan Officials
The Trump administration is sanctioning three Nicaraguan officials accused of human rights abuses, election fraud and corruption
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 11/07/2019 - 12:50
Police form a cordon outside a church where a Mass is celebrated for the freedom of political prisoners, in Masaya, Nicaragua, Aug. 28, 2019.
The Americas
UN: A Year After Crackdown, Nicaragua Abuses Continue
Report says 12 months after a violent crackdown on dissent killed more than 300 protesters and injured more than 2,000, human rights abuses in the country persists
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Tue, 09/10/2019 - 10:59
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Child Marriage