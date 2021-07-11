The Americas

US Sends Team to Haiti to Assess Security Needs After Assassination

By VOA News
July 11, 2021 05:09 PM
Security officers checks the surroundings of a convoy of dark-colored vehicles as it makes its way to the U.S. embassy in the Tabarre neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, July 11, 2021.
Security officers checks the surroundings of a convoy of dark-colored vehicles as it makes its way to the U.S. embassy in the Tabarre neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, July 11, 2021.

The U.S. on Sunday dispatched a technical team to Haiti to assess its security and other needs in the aftermath of the assassination last week of President Jovenel Moise.  

It was not immediately clear which U.S. agencies were involved, but the team plans to report to President Joe Biden when it returns before any decisions are made about further U.S. involvement in the turmoil engulfing the Caribbean island nation, a senior U.S. official told Reuters.

The United States earlier rejected Haiti’s request for troops to quell sporadic violence linked to the assassination early Wednesday of Moise. He was shot to death at his home in Port-au-Prince, the Haitian capital.

Haiti police said two Americans and 26 Colombians, some of whom were former Colombian soldiers, took part in the attack, with some of the Colombian suspects still on the run.

The Biden administration official said the U.S. would also consult with its regional partners on the Haitian turmoil and the United Nations.

Some information for this story came from Reuters.
 

Related Stories

Haitians gather outside the U.S. Embassy after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, July 9, 2021.
The Americas
No US Troops Planned for Haiti but Help Being Sent for Assassination Probe
Colombian and American suspects are arrested in connection with the assassination of Haitian President Moïse
VOA web editor Sandra Lemaire at her desk in the newsroom
By Sandra Lemaire
Sat, 07/10/2021 - 10:20 AM
(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 23, 2018, Haitian President Jovenel Moise (L) and Haitian First Lady Martine Moise are…
The Americas
Widow of Slain Haitian President: Assassins Aimed 'to Kill His Vision, Ideology' 
US says it won't send troops to Caribbean nation, but will assist probe of President Jovenel Moise’s assassination
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 07/10/2021 - 07:07 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage

Latest News

The Americas

US Sends Team to Haiti to Assess Security Needs After Assassination

Security officers checks the surroundings of a convoy of dark-colored vehicles as it makes its way to the U.S. embassy in the Tabarre neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, July 11, 2021.
The Americas

Who Will Lead Haiti after President's Killing? 

A Haitian Army troop guards the entrance of the General Directorate of the police where the suspects of the assassination of President Jovenel Moise are detained, in Port-au-Prince, July 10, 2021.
The Americas

New Details Emerge About Suspects in Killing of Haitian President

Suspects in the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise are shown to the media, along with the weapons and equipment…
The Americas

Widow of Slain Haitian President: Assassins Aimed 'to Kill His Vision, Ideology' 

(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 23, 2018, Haitian President Jovenel Moise (L) and Haitian First Lady Martine Moise are…
The Americas

No US Troops Planned for Haiti but Help Being Sent for Assassination Probe

Haitians gather outside the U.S. Embassy after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, July 9, 2021.