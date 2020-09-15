Venezuela Charges US Citizen with Terrorism

Venezuela is charging a recently arrested U.S. citizen with terrorism and weapons trafficking.

Chief prosecutor Tarek Saab said Matthew John Heath, who was arrested in Venezuela last week, was plotting attacks against Venezuela's oil industry and electricity system.

Saab said Heath was traveling in a vehicle and carrying a "coin" allegedly linking him to the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency, but he did not provide any details.

Saab also said three Venezuelans citizens detained with Heath, including one member of the military, are charged with treason in connection to the alleged plot.

The U.S. State Department had no immediate comment after the charges were announced Monday.

Heath's plight was first revealed last week by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who said at the time, an unnamed U.S. citizen was arrested while allegedly spying on the country's Amuay and Cardon refineries in western Falcon state and carrying "specialized weapons" and large amounts of cash.