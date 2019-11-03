The Americas

Venezuela Expels El Salvador's Diplomats in 'Reciprocal' Move

By Associated Press
Updated November 3, 2019 11:30 AM
Venezuelan National Assembly president and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido arrive to the weekly legislative session in Caracas, Oct. 29, 2019.
El Salvador says opposition leader Juan Guaido is Venezuela's rightful leader.

CARACAS - Venezuela's Foreign Ministry said on Sunday it was expelling El Salvador's diplomats from the country, in response to the Central American country's decision to expel diplomats representing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

In a statement, the ministry said it would give the diplomats 48 hours to leave. El Salvador President Nayib Bukele's government does not recognize Maduro as legitimate and said on Saturday it would receive a new diplomatic corps representing opposition leader Juan Guaido.

Guaido, who presides over the opposition-controlled National Assembly, in January invoked the South American country's constitution to assume an interim presidency, arguing Maduro stole the 2018 election. He has been recognized by dozens of Western countries, including the United States.

The Salvadoran move came less than a week after the U.S. government extended temporary protections for Salvadorans living in the United States by an extra year.

"Salvadoran authorities are breathing oxygen into the failing U.S. strategy of intervention and economic blockade against the people of Venezuela," Venezuela's ministry said.

"Bukele is officially assuming the sad role of a pawn of U.S. foreign policy."

Maduro, a socialist, calls Guaido a U.S. puppet seeking to oust him in a coup, and blames U.S. sanctions for a hyperinflationary economic collapse that has led to a humanitarian crisis in the once-prosperous OPEC nation, prompting millions to emigrate.

While most of Venezuela's neighbors recognize Guaido and have called on Maduro to step down, Maduro has remained in power thanks to the backing of the armed forces and allies including Russia, China and Cuba.

 

Related Stories

A Citgo refinery in Romeoville, Illinois, near Chicago, is shown on March 3, 2005.
The Americas
Venezuela's Opposition Gets Reprieve in Battle to Keep Citgo
Opposition is banking on profits from its Houston-based company to fund crisis-torn nation's recovery — if they are ever able to force President Nicolas Maduro from power
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 10/24/2019 - 20:26
Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed acting president Juan Guaido speaks during a press conference in Caracas, on…
The Americas
Venezuela Wins Seat on UN Human Rights Council
Nation's government has continued a brutal crackdown on political dissent 
Default Author Profile
By Durin Hendricks
Thu, 10/17/2019 - 18:48
FILE - In this April 14, 2019 file photo, Venezuelans cross illegally into Colombia near the Simon Bolivar International Bridge…
The Americas
Mounting Venezuela Exodus Sparks Fears of Rising Xenophobia
As Venezuela’s mass exodus persists, fears are rising that the initial warm welcome many migrants received has begun to wear thin in other South American countries
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 10/17/2019 - 08:01
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Child Marriage