The Americas

Venezuela Prison Riot Death Toll Hits 47, Officials Say

By AFP
May 02, 2020 08:31 PM
Relatives of inmates protest outside Los Llanos penitentiary after a riot erupted inside the prison leaving dozens of dead as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Guanare
Relatives of inmates protest outside Los Llanos penitentiary in Venezuela on May 2, 2020, after a riot erupted inside the prison, killing dozens.

CARACAS, VENEZUELA - The death toll from a prison riot in western Venezuela has risen to at least 47, with 75 wounded, an opposition politician and prisoners' rights group said Saturday.

"At the moment we have been able to confirm 47 dead and 75 wounded," deputy Maria Beatriz Martinez, elected from Portuguesa state where the Los Llanos prison is located, told AFP.

The Venezuelan Prison Observatory (OVP) rights group also gave the same tally.

The initial toll Friday from the riot at the prison in the city of Guanare was 17 dead and nine wounded.

