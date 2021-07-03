The Americas

Venezuelan Children Get International Food Aid

By Lisa Schlein
July 03, 2021 11:02 AM
FILE - Venezuelan migrant children line up inside a coliseum where a temporary camp has been set up, after fleeing their country due to military operations, according to the Colombian migration agency, in Arauquita, Colombia, March 26, 2021.
FILE - Venezuelan migrant children line up inside a coliseum where a temporary camp has been set up, after fleeing their country due to military operations, according to the Colombian migration agency, in Arauquita, Colombia, March 26, 2021.

GENEVA - The World Food Program says it has delivered a first batch of food for thousands of school children in Venezuela.

The delivery follows a deal concluded earlier this year between the U.N. food agency and the government of Venezuela. 

Schools in Venezuela currently are closed.  So, World Food Program spokesman Tomson Phiri says his agency will provide take-home rations, which families will pick up at the schools where the children are enrolled.

"Our plan is to start, is to reach gradually 185,000 people, including children under the age of six and school staff by the end of the year," Phiri said. "The ration that I have spoken about is enough to cover a child for 30 days, which is a month.”   

FILE - Children who traveled with their families from Venezuela play at the shelter in Arauquita, Colombia, March 25, 2021, on the border with Venezuela.
World Food Program to Give Daily Meals for 185,000 Venezuelan Children
WFP aims to expand operation over two years to reach 1.5 million students with daily meals

The WFP says 42,000 food packages have arrived at its logistics hub in Maracaibo, Venezuela’s second largest city.  Each package contains more than 11 kilograms of food, including rice, lentils, iodized salt, and vegetable oil.

Venezuela’s once prosperous economy has been in free-fall since President Nicolas Maduro came to power more than eight years ago.  The United Nations says more than 5.3 million people have fled the country because of political repression and harsh economic conditions.

Official figures about the health status of Venezuelans are not available.  A WFP study in 2020 suggests, however, one in three Venezuelans do not have enough nutritious food to eat daily.

A study by the Swiss charity Caritas of five Venezuelan states and the capital, Caracas, found 16 percent of children under five suffer from acute malnutrition.  The condition can cause stunting, wasting, cognitive difficulties and even death.

The WFP says its work in Venezuela will focus on the provision of nutritious school meals, the rehabilitation of school canteens, and the training of school staff to observe and implement the highest food safety practices.

The agency says it hopes to expand its school feeding program to include 1.5 million children and school personnel by the end of the 2022-2023 academic year.

Related Stories

FILE - Children who traveled with their families from Venezuela play at the shelter in Arauquita, Colombia, March 25, 2021, on the border with Venezuela.
The Americas
World Food Program to Give Daily Meals for 185,000 Venezuelan Children
WFP aims to expand operation over two years to reach 1.5 million students with daily meals
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Tue, 04/20/2021 - 01:31 PM
Venezuelan migrants are seen inside a coliseum where a temporary camp has been set up in Arauquita, Colombia, March 27, 2021.
The Americas
COVID-19 Worsens Venezuela Displacement Crisis
UN refugee and migration agencies are appealing for international support for 5.6 million Venezuelan refugees and migrants who have fled persecution and economic hardship
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Sun, 06/13/2021 - 11:55 AM
FILE - Children who traveled with their families from Venezuela play at the shelter in Arauquita, Colombia, March 25, 2021, on the border with Venezuela.
The Americas
World Food Program to Give Daily Meals for 185,000 Venezuelan Children
WFP aims to expand operation over two years to reach 1.5 million students with daily meals
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Tue, 04/20/2021 - 01:31 PM
Lisa Schlein
By
Lisa Schlein

Child Marriage

Latest News

The Americas

Venezuelan Children Get International Food Aid

FILE - Venezuelan migrant children line up inside a coliseum where a temporary camp has been set up, after fleeing their country due to military operations, according to the Colombian migration agency, in Arauquita, Colombia, March 26, 2021.
USA

Hurricane Elsa Moving Quickly Toward Haiti, Dominican Republic

Debris lies in front of a house which lost its roof and walls after strong winds of Hurricane Elsa passed St. Michael, Barbados…
East Asia Pacific

Swim Caps for Thick, Curly Hair Not Allowed at Olympics

Swimming: U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Swimming
The Americas

NHC: Hurricane Elsa to Weaken ‘A Little,’ Then Regain Strength

An electrical pole felled by Hurricane Elsa leans on the edge of a residential balcony, in Cedars, St. Vincent, Friday, July 2,…
The Americas

Venezuela Arrests Activists Critical of Border Fighting

Map of Venezuela