The Americas

Venezuelan Opposition Leader Enters Legislative Building After Standoff with Troops

By VOA News
Updated January 07, 2020 01:40 PM
Venezuela’s National Assembly President and opposition leader Juan Guaido tries to climb the fence to enter the compound of the Assembly in Caracas, after he and other opposition lawmakers were blocked by police, Jan. 5, 2020.
Venezuela’s National Assembly President and opposition leader Juan Guaido tries to climb the fence to enter the compound of the Assembly in Caracas, after he and other opposition lawmakers were blocked by police, Jan. 5, 2020.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido entered the country's legislative building Tuesday, two days after the ruling Socialist Party installed its own parliamentary leadership, the latest development in an effort to gain control of Venezuela's last democratic institution.

Guaido and a handful of opposition lawmakers forced their way into the National Assembly after a standoff with President Nicolas Maduro's security forces initially prevented them from entering.

After the half-hour confrontation with troops, Guaido made his way toward his seat and led lawmakers in the singing of the national anthem. Shortly thereafter, the electricity went out, dimming the building and rendering microphones unusable.

Lawmakers were forced to shout as they declared Guaido the legitimate president of the legislature, prompting opposition accusations of a "parliamentary coup."

Just minutes before Guaido gained entry, a brief parliamentary session led by Luis Parra had already ended. Parra was sworn in as the head of Parliament on Sunday by Maduro's allies.

Parra claims to have captured 81 votes, an assertion refuted by the opposition, which says 100 lawmakers, a majority, voted for Guaido in a legislative session that was held later Sunday at the offices of a Venezuelan newspaper. There are 167 seats in the legislature.

Guaido, who has served as National Assembly president for the past year, has tried to oust Maduro from the presidency during that period. Serving as head of the legislature has been the foundation of Guaido's claim to be Venezuela's legitimate interim leader.

Related Stories

Default Content Teaser
The Americas
As Venezuela Crisis Deepens, US Stands with Guaido
The US is standing firmly with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, as both he and a rival lawmaker, Luis Parra, claim to be the country's parliamentary speaker after two separate votes
Cindy Saine
By Cindy Saine
Tue, 01/07/2020 - 02:23
Opposition leader Juan Guaido, center, lawmaker Juan Pablo Guanipa, left, and lawmaker Carlos Eduardo Berrizbeitia, right, give…
The Americas
Venezuela's Guaido and Rival Lawmaker Call for Competing Legislative Sessions
Guaido and a rival lawmaker backed by socialist leader Nicolas Maduro both call for National Assembly sessions on Tuesday
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 01/06/2020 - 17:31
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2019 file photo, opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim President Juan Guaido speaks during a…
The Americas
Lima Group Backs Guaido Re-election as Venezuela's Congress Splits
The Lima Group, minus members Mexico and Argentina, said they welcomed Guaido's re-election as the leader of Congress and as the country's interim president, repeating a condemnation of 'force and intimidation tactics' used against lawmakers
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 01/06/2020 - 14:15
Opposition leader Juan Guaido swears himself in as president of the National Assembly with opposition lawmakers at the newspaper El Nacional's headquarters in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 5, 2020.
The Americas
Venezuela's  Guaido Blocked from Congress as Rival Lawmaker Claims Speaker Post
A lawmaker backed by socialist leader Nicolas  Maduro claimed the post after Juan  Guaido was blocked from entering the chamber
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 01/06/2020 - 10:18
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Child Marriage