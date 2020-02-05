The Americas

Venezuelan Opposition Leader Visits Trump at White House

By VOA News
February 05, 2020 01:13 PM
Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido waves as U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a…
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido listens as President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress, Feb. 4, 2020.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido meets with U.S. President Donald Trump Wednesday at the White House as Guaido tries to rekindle his campaign to depose President Nicolas Maduro.

In a statement announcing Guaido’s visit, the White House said, “We will continue to work with our partners in the region to confront the illegitimate dictatorship in Venezuela, and will stand alongside the Venezuelan people to ensure a future that is democratic and prosperous.”

Guaido’s visit to Washington comes at the end of a world tour that included visits with European and Canadian leaders in an attempt to revive his campaign after an unsuccessful uprising against Maduro last year.

The United States and dozens of other countries recognize Guaido as Venezuela's legitimate interim president. Guaido was a guest at President Trump's State of the Union speech in Washington Tuesday night.

Maduro called for direct talks with the U.S. last month, describing them as a “win-win.” Maduro also suggested U.S. oil companies could benefit financially if the U.S. lifted sanctions against Venezuela, including the OPEC member’s state oil company, PDVSA.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with Maduro Friday in Caracas in a show of support for the socialist leader.

Russia has criticized the U.S. sanctions as illegal and harmful, while the Guaido-led opposition has urged Washington to increase pressure on Moscow for supporting Venezuela diplomatically, economically and militarily.

Maduro won a second term in office in May 2018, and Guaido declared himself interim president eight months later.

 

